three signs on the skin, nails and lips that may indicate Ômicron
Jenni Smith 3 hours agoHealth
Since the emergence of the Ômicron variant in November 2021, scientists have sought to understand the symptoms and lethality of the new strain. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, advises on apparent symptoms on the lips, skin and nails that may indicate contamination by the variant of the coronavirus.
According to the health agency, the three signs that indicate infection by Ômicron are pale, gray or bluish aspects in the areas. Skin tone can indicate low blood oxygen levels, so the CDC suggests seeking help immediately if you notice any color changes.
Symptoms may be accompanied by difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, malaise, and mental confusion. In older and more vulnerable people, the risks of the appearance of signs are greater, however, younger and healthier patients can also, in rare cases, manifest symptoms and need medical help.
US health officials say it has been more difficult to identify the symptoms of Omicron than those of previous strains, as the signs are similar to seasonal illnesses such as the flu or the common cold.
Importance of the vaccine
While it’s important to be on the lookout for warning signs, a number of studies show that Ômicron is milder than other strains of the coronavirus. However, experts continue to reinforce the importance of the two doses of the vaccine and the reinforcement to control the pandemic.
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in an interview with the NHS that the country is facing difficult weeks with the wave of Omicron infections, and says that “the best thing people can do is get the booster shot”. .
“We now know that Ômicron is less severe. Our most recent analyzes also show that the chance of hospitalization for the strain is almost 90% lower than Delta,” he said.
Learn more about Omicron
First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by the WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
This is because the alteration has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images
According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against the other variants and spreads faster.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
Body aches, headaches, fatigue, night sweats, a feeling of a scratchy throat and an increase in heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/Getty Images
Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for example.Pixabay
The emergence of the variant is also an unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images
The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in a poorly tested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images
The second is that the emergence of Ômicron may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and least likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, developed in it, and then re-contaminated a human.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
In any case, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
Afraid of a new wave, countries have increased restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant.Getty Images
According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it has been spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low.Getty Images
Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining ground.Walrus Images/ Getty Images
In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of Health.Walrus Images/ Getty Images
Due to the ability of the variant to spread, the WHO advises people to vaccinate themselves with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands sanitized.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments are preferred.JuFagundes/ Getty Images