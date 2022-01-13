Tiago Abravanel’s bizarre secret will be exposed at BBB22; know which | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure / Instagram Tiago Abravanel is confined to the hotel to enter the BBB22

Get ready to know an intimate detail of Tiago Abravanel inside the BBB22. Silvio Santos’ grandson was confined to the hotel on Wednesday (12), in Rio de Janeiro, and his team is already prepared to deal with the jokes and memes that may arise about his bizarre habit.

The column learned that Tiago has a peculiar habit during his sleep: the actor sucks his thumb and cannot sleep without a cloth to smell that he carries since his childhood. Yes, that’s right. Sleeps like a baby, at the height of its 34 years.

The cute and bizarre act will be explained by Silvio Santos’ grandson on the show and also by his team on social media, who will try to surf the wave of his habit to leverage his fan base and win over the public.

André Romano, from TV Observatory, was the first columnist to mention Tiago’s name among the likely participants of BBB22, but this week reporter Murilo Ribeiro, who works with Leo Dias at Metrópoles, managed to call Silvio Santos’ grandson, who categorically denied going to the reality show.

But last night (12), the column received confirmation that Tiago was going to Rio de Janeiro very late on behalf of BBB22. And Fefito anticipated the details of his confinement on the BuzzFeed website.

He entered the hotel late because he tested positive for Covid-19. Globo relaxed the issue of diagnosis this season and allowed three participants infected by the Ômicron variant to be kept in the cast due to the rapid recovery period of patients.