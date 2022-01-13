Tiago Leifert demands list of participants of BBB22 and provokes Tadeu Schmidt · TV News

This Thursday morning (13), Tiago Leifert joined the discussion about the delay in releasing the list of BBB22 participants. The former presenter of the program demanded the disclosure of the cast, confessed that he has no idea who will be confined and took the opportunity to pin the director JB Oliveira, Boninho, and Tadeu Schmidt.

Initially, Leifert shared a video of Gil do Vigor’s elimination speech and wrote that the cast would be released this Thursday. The date had been released by Patrícia Poeta, who had to retract and correct the information, which she had given in the wrong way.

Then, he made a sequence of stories correcting himself and telling about the experience of waiting for the premiere of the couch after five seasons presenting the reality. “So it’s not today. It changed again, right? And you know I didn’t ask anyone anything”, he began.

“I didn’t ask Boninho or [diretor Rodrigo] Gold, not for anyone in the production. I don’t know who’s going to enter, I don’t know who the anonymous are, I don’t know who the box is. I have no idea, I didn’t ask, I didn’t use my sources. It will be a surprise for me. And man, it has to be tomorrow, for God’s sake! Hey Boninho! Tomorrow, huh?”, joked the communicator.

In 2021, when Big Brother Brasil also premiered on a Monday, the list came out on the Tuesday of the previous week. That is, six days from the launch of the season. Already on BBB20, the reality began on Tuesday and had its list released on the previous Saturday, three days before the premiere.

In the sequence, Leifert still provoked Tadeu Schmidt, his replacement in charge of BBB22. “And Mr. Tadeu Schmidt, I wanted to say that in my administration we solved everything on Wednesday, huh?!”, he joked, and also sent a kiss to the new presenter.

The Big Brother Brasil 22 premieres next Monday (17), and the participants will be revealed during Globo’s programming this Friday (14), from the intervals of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa. The reality show will have news in the mood boards: Rafael Portugal left CAT BBB and was replaced by Dani Calabresa, and Paulo Vieira will also have a space to make jokes on the program.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos: