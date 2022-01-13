Tite explains the call-up of players who work in Brazil, praises Coutinho and asks for calm with Vini Jr | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Tite, released this Thursday morning the first list of 2022, the year of the World Cup. With no new faces, 26 athletes were called up for the games against Ecuador, in Quito, on January 27th, and Paraguay, on February 1st, in Belo Horizonte. (see full list below).

After announcing the list, Tite gave a press conference in which he explained some of the calls. Like those of the players who work in Brazil and also of Philippe Coutinho, who recently changed clubs. In addition, the coach said that Atletico Madrid side Renan Lodi was left out of the list for not being vaccinated.

– We follow and have a lot of information from the athletes. The technical quality of Everton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa and Weverton was very consistent in the Selection. They bring this legacy. Legacy also of the lack of opportunity they didn’t have at the end of the year by the calendar. In this broader module, we brought them. We being together will be fundamental – said Tite, about the players who work in Brazil.

– Coutinho is an important player and conclusion. That will recover its best level. He is ready to return – observed Tite, who stressed the importance of the Brazilian having gone to Aston Villa where he will have more opportunities to play than at Barcelona.

In a great phase at Real Madrid, Vini Junior was also one of the main topics of the press conference. Tite, however, asked for calm with the former Flamengo player.

– We have to be very careful with young athletes. Calm with exaggerated expectation. They waver. How many times was he with us? In this process we have to be careful. He will fluctuate. He played a lot against Argentina, he was our highlight. He already had the performance he has at Real Madrid. The maturity of the young so that he can develop and mature. Even with the weight that the shirt of the Brazilian team has.

1 of 2 Técnico Tite with the Brazilian national team squad — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Coach Tite with the squad list of the Brazilian team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Asked if Brazil is one of the favorites to win the Cup, Tite did not blink.

– Brazil, along with some teams, is in the first hall (of the favourites), yes. If you take six selections, in my opinion, it’s in this hall. It’s not the favorite alone, but I quote. Brazil, France, England, Belgium, Germany, Argentina, Italy and Spain are among the candidates. None of them I see standing out. It’s precisely because we don’t play against Europeans that you can’t say if it’s favorite or not, because there’s no reference. I’d like us to play, but it’s not on the calendar.

CHECK OUT OTHER EXCERPTS FROM THE COLLECTION:

– A set we have to evaluate on a whole context. It is not possible to say what is decisive for each athlete. You have to take the performance of the last four years. We have the opportunities. And when he comes here he has to produce in the same way. It is the last year of preparation for the Cup, but all these factors define the final call.

Evaluation for the return of athletes like Bruno Guimarães, Alex Telles and Rodrygo

– What I can anticipate is that Renan Lodi could not be summoned due to non-vaccination. He missed the opportunity to run. Arana could be, but it hasn’t had more specific training jobs.

Foreign coaches in Brazil

– I have expressed and maintain this opinion. What determines the market is quality and not nationality. Knowledge, grandeur, history. What did he do and how did he do it. Look at the history. The CBF Academy, through the CBF, instituted what I was not able to do in my training. I went to the physical preparation area, athlete, ex-athlete, coach. I had no other way to train and train myself and enable myself to grow. Today we have the CBF Academy. The training of the technician must have a qualification and qualification. She asks for experience along with theory. Today we have been with CBF Academy for five years. All the members of the technical commission studied. This process of evolution serves all of us.

– I, in particular, understand that vaccination is a social responsibility. I bring it with me. Me and my family. Me and my grandchildren. I wish I had my parents, I don’t. But I wanted to be able to protect them. Second, the aspect is respecting the part of the health authorities of each country. Renan Lodi could not enter Ecuador. He had his first shot of the vaccine on the 10th. He wouldn’t be able to be with the delegation. We respect the laws of this country. Different from what happened when Argentina came and entered with athletes without authorization. We did our part, got on the field. Nobody comes here and does what they want. Anvisa and the Federal Police did what they had to do. I’m waiting for the final decision from FIFA. Well, in sporting terms and in legal terms, we did everything correctly.

According to Tite, Renan Lodi had no chance of being called up because he was not vaccinated

See the list of nominees:

goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras);

Sides: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Alex Telles (Man United);

Defenders: Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea);

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa);

Attackers: Antony (Ajax), Vini Jr (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds) and Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo)

See below the schedule of the Selection in 2022:

1/27 – Brazil vs Ecuador, in Quito

1/2 – Brazil vs Paraguay, at Mineirão

3/24 – Brazil vs Chile, at Fonte Nova Arena

3/29 – Brazil vs Bolivia, in La Paz

1st/4 – World Cup group draw

Between May 31 and June 14 – Three friendlies, with dates, locations and opponents to be determined

Between 19 and 27 September – Two friendlies, with dates, locations and opponents to be determined

11/21 – Opening of the World Cup

The National Team performs directly in Quito and players coming from Europe will take a chartered flight provided by the CBF. Classified with five games to spare – even with less game (due to the suspension of the match against Argentina) -, Brazil is the isolated leader of the Qualifiers with 35 points. The Argentines, also ranked, are in second place, with 29.