Tite summons Brazil for the 1st time in the World Cup year; see the ‘guaranteed’ and who fights for a place in the World Cup

Already qualified for the World Cup, Brazil faces Ecuador and Paraguay for the next two rounds of the South American qualifiers

the announcement of Tite’s squad list this Thursday (13), at 11:00 am (Brasília time), marks the first official act of the Brazilian Team in the year of world Cup, in Qatar.

Already qualified in advance for the World Cup, which opens in just over ten months, Brazil faces Ecuador (January 27) and Paraguay (February 1) by the sequence of the South America qualifiers.

Opportunity for Tite and his coaching staff to observe the performance of the players who will be called up and resolve the remaining doubts before the long-awaited final call for the Cup.

But truth be told: not all athletes are in the same category when it comes to fighting for a spot in the squad that will compete in the 2022 World Cup.

In charge of the national team for more than five years, Tite has consolidated a base that serves as a skeleton in most of its lists, which shouldn’t be different this time. And, thus, it is possible to point out who already has a stamped passport for the World Cup – although the official speech is that no one is guaranteed.

Twelve names appear in the spotlight: the goalkeepers Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City), the sides Danilo and Alex Sandro (Juventus), the defenders Thiago Silva (Chelsea), marquinhos (PSG) and Eder Militão (Real Madrid), the flywheels casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United) and Fabinho (Liverpool), midfielder Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) of course, Neymar (PSG), striker and star of the company.

Due to the frequency in the call-ups for a long time and the performance in their respective clubs in the current season, the 12 will not go to Qatar if something unforeseen, such as a serious injury, happens. Under normal conditions, they already have a place in the group.

And so there are 11 spots left on the team. In fact less, if you take away those who are “a foot and a half” on the plane.

These are the goals of the goalkeeper Weverton (palm trees), who was even tested as a starter during the qualifiers, and of the forwards Gabriel Jesus (City), one of Tite’s trusted athletes since his debut in 2016, and Vinicius Jr., in such a splendor phase at Real Madrid that today it seems impossible to imagine the selection without him.

By logic, therefore, eight places open in the selection who will attempt a sixth world title. The gaps to be filled are the two full-backs, plus a defender, two midfielders and possibly three forwards, being at least one on the field side.

Who fights for these spaces in Tite’s gang? THE ESPN.com.br shows the main candidates below and tries to imagine who can surprise before the final list.

Right side

Perhaps the most needy position in the selection for a long time, it is also the one where Tite has the most difficulty finding two players who take care of the sector.

Daniel Alves, even approaching 40 years old, is a natural bet, as long as he maintains his physical and technical form now that he has returned to barcelona. His leadership, which was missed in Russia in 2018, also plays in the veteran’s favor.

Who runs outside seems to be Emerson Royal. Not now tottenham, the young man revealed by Ponte Preta won opportunities with Tite in recent months, and it may surprise, provided that the bet is on a name that offers renewal, already thinking about the future of the selection.

If there’s anyone else in the race for a spot, it’s Vanderson. The former player of Guild, today in Monaco, has already received public praise from Tite and could surprise in case of a good season. Fagner, of Corinthians, and Gabriel Menino, from Palmeiras, already seem far behind in the dispute.

quarterback

Wouldn’t it be a question mark if Lucas Verissimo, in large stages since the saints and holder of benfica in the time of Jorge Jesus, was playing regularly. However, a serious injury to the right knee took the defender off the fields for at least the remainder of the season.

If it recovers well and returns to the same level as before, Very wide with slack to keep company with Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Militão, the other defenders. If not, the race for the spot will be intense and will involve many applicants.

From the veteran Miranda, holder of São Paulo and in the 2018 World Cup, to the boy Léo Ortiz, recently remembered for the good phase in Red Bull Bragantino, some have already been remembered by Tite. Diego Carlos (seville), Philip (Madrid’s athletic) and Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo) are others that may surprise.

left-back

Marcelo and Filipe Luis, the chosen ones for the World Cup in Russia, no longer live the same phase as before, which made room for Alex Sandro to establish himself as the owner of shirt 6. The question now is who will compete for space with the former Santos side.

By logic, two names jump ahead of the others: Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG). The first has been part of the group for a long time and finished the 2021 Copa América as a starter, despite criticism for defensive flaws.

The second gained morale after the excellent Brazilian championship, which earned him a call with Tite, in addition to vacancy in the Olympic champion team. From the fight between the two, Alex Sandro’s competitor in Qatar will probably come out.

steering wheel

A vacancy that has already been Arthur, currently down at Juventus, and which today seems to have three candidates: Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) and Bruno Guimarães (Lyon).

The oldest in the group is Douglas Luiz, but the fact that perform a role similar to that of Casemiro and Fabinho can be a problem in the contest for the call-up. Bruno Guimarães also usually plays as the first man, but it seems more versatile than the Villa player.

Gerson is the typical second man in midfield. Summoned only after he left Flamengo, the Brazilian still doesn’t experience in Europe the great moments he spent with the red-black shirt, but may offer different features than its competitors.

Here, it is never too much to remember that two names loved by Tite can enter the dispute as long as they have a good season: Paulinho and Renato Augusto, both from Corinthians and who were part of the coach’s first cycle in the selection, between 2016 and 2018.

Sock

Theoretically, the vacancy for Paquetá’s shadow, who has established himself as a starter since the campaign in the last Copa América. The lack of options may offer a surprise, but if nothing unusual happens, two names are stronger in the fray.

One of them is Everton Ribeiro, a creative midfielder for Flamengo who, with Tite, was more open on the right than centrally. But, due to the high number of edge attackers, the ‘Miteiro’ may have to fight for a more centralized spot on the team.

Philippe Coutinho is the other name in sight. Now that he left Barcelona, where he never repeated the football of the Liverpool days, the former holder has the chance to convince Tite that he can, at Aston Villa, regain the protagonism of yore and return to be useful to the national team.

Can anyone else surprise? Perhaps claudinho, praised by the technical commission, but “hidden” in the zenith. Or same Raphael Veiga, as long as he manages to maintain the level of performance he showed at Palmeiras in 2021. Besides, it’s hard to come up with another name here.

Attack

If he decides to take three more forwards, as he usually plays with a trio in front, Tite has a wide range to choose who will be company with, probably, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Vinicius Jr.

Among the most mobile players, little raphinha (Leeds United) and Antony (ajax) took advantage of their chances in the last call-ups and have shown top football in their clubs. They have similar characteristics, which may indicate that they fight for the same space, which was once Everton Chives (Benfica).

But there are other options too, like Hulk, top scorer and idol of Atlético-MG, or even richarlison, which, despite experiencing an irregular season in the Everton, has already won Tite’s trust for what he showed in other times with the yellow shirt.

In the center forward vacancy, there are three competitors: gabigol (Flamengo), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Matheus Cunha (Madrid’s athletic). Flamengo seems to have the upper hand today, so much so that, after a long time in the fridge, it even guaranteed a sequel as a starter.

Firmino recently lost his position at Liverpool, which makes it difficult to return to the selection, while Matheus Cunha is a mobile number 9 alternative, young and that can change the way of playing in Brazil in a possible replacement. Wesley Moraes, recently hired by International, and Peter, who should win more chances at Flamengo, are remote possibilities.