Tite summons Vini Jr and Coutinho; Neymar stays out

The coach of the Brazilian national team, Tite, today made the first call-up of 2022 for Brazil’s upcoming games in this year’s World Cup Qualifiers, in Qatar. The team faces Ecuador and Paraguay.

Vinicius Junior and Philippe Coutinho were called up, as were Daniel Alves and Rodrygo. The great absence of the squad is Neymar, who is injured.

In the first question of the press conference after disclosing the list, Tite talked about tests and opportunities for those called up.

The whole set, we have to assess the context. It is not possible to define: ‘now, this athlete, with this performance, will be decisive’. That’s why we talk about process. If we take the process of the last four years of athletes’ performances in clubs, in the national team, of important games and solidity in their careers, we will have at the moment of summoning the opportunities in this competition among high-level athletes so that they can be here. And when you came here, you can also produce in this way. It is our challenge to have, up front, a final call-up. It’s the last year of preparation for the Cup, but these factors will all be in the set of work to define the final call.” Titus

The selection faces, on the 27th, Ecuador (3rd place) in Quito. On February 1st, Brazil faces Paraguay (9th place), in a duel that will be held at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

Unbeaten leader and already classified, Tite’s team has 35 points in 13 games in the tournament. Argentina is close behind, with 29 points. The top four placed at the end of the 18 clashes qualify directly for the Cup – the 5th place will have to play the repechage.

Tite defends Coutinho…

Tite was asked about the choice again by Coutinho, who has had an irregular season and was recently loaned from Barcelona to Aston Villa in England.

“Coutinho is a player with an important frame and conclusion. He is recovering his best level. He is in a position to return. A perspective that he can have the resumption of his highest level. “, explained the coach.

..and asks for calm with Vini Jr.

Tite also asked for calm with the expectation created around Vinicius Junior, who is having a great season for Real Madrid and is one of the highlights of the merengue club alongside Benzema.

“Vinicius Junior, we have to be very careful with young athletes. Calm down with exaggerated expectations. They fluctuate. I’ll give you the answer with information. Vinicius until he asserts himself, it’s his third season. How many times has he been with us? process, we have to be careful. He will fluctuate. He played a lot against Argentina, he was our highlight. He already had the performance he has at Real Madrid. The young man’s maturity so that he can develop and mature. the shirt of the Brazilian team has”, he said.

Lodi stays out for not getting vaccinated

The coach also revealed that Atletico Madrid’s left-back Renan Lodi missed the chance to be called up because he was not vaccinated against covid-19. The ones called up for the position were Alex Sandro and Alex Telles.

“What I can anticipate is that Renan Lodi was excluded from the possibility of being called up due to his non-vaccination. This information was passed on. So he lost the possibility of running due to not having been vaccinated.”

See the list of nominees: