To remain robust, Air France-KLM group needs more billions of euros





This year will be decisive for Air France-KLM, which will need to carry out a new capital increase of between 1 billion and 2 billion euros during 2022 to survive the impact of Covid-19, according to internal estimates seen by the French newspaper Les Echos.

After two years of unprecedented losses and more than 14 billion euros in aid received from the governments of their countries, Air France and KLM will have to rebuild their assets and meet their commitments. For this, it is not just a matter of convincing the State as a shareholder, but also private investors.

Les Echos cited internally distributed information saying that Air France-KLM would ideally need 6 billion euros to recover a healthy financial condition, or at least 4 to 5 billion euros to return to a normal level of indebtedness, excluding debts incurred with the French and Dutch states. The only certainty is that the group will have to carry out a new capital increase of up to 2 billion euros this year.

As a way to increase revenue, on January 10, Air France-KLM said they would add a fee of up to €12 on all tickets, effective immediately, to allegedly offset the cost of using sustainable aviation fuel, which is more expensive.

Many transformations are ahead for the French and Dutch.



