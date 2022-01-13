Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive at the 2023 lineup safer and more expensive

We have barely arrived in 2022 and Toyota has already launched the 2023 lineup of the Corolla and Corolla Cross. To live up to the time advance, the Japanese company expanded safety features and technology in the sedan and SUV.

Subscribe to Quatro Rodas from R$ 9.90

The main change of the 2023 line is in the Toyota Safety Sense package, which is now offered in combustion models – before the TSS was exclusive to hybrid versions. According to Toyota, at the launch of the Corolla Cross, the limitation was due to the lack of electronic components to meet the entire production of the models.

This means that all Corollas now have, as standard, Forward pre-collision system (PCS), which uses cameras and radars to identify potential crashes and not only warn the driver through alerts on the dashboard, but also help with braking in order to reduce damage. In Corolla Cross the system is still able to detect not only other cars, but pedestrians and cyclists.

Safety Sense even includes lane detection systems, which warn the driver when the car “takes a lane” and apply light force to the steering wheel to keep the vehicle in the correct space. There is also the system that automatically switches off the high beams when there are vehicles in the opposite direction (AHB) and the adaptive cruise control.

Digital instrument panel

Continues after advertising

Another interesting novelty – but restricted to the Corolla Cross hybrid – is the wider offer of the digital instrument panel, which becomes standard not only on the XRX version, but also on the XRE and XRV. Only the XR input version that will follow with analogue instruments.

The Corolla sedan had no changes in this aspect, but the versions Altis Premium and Altis Premium Hybrid have gained induction cell charging — previously exclusive to the GR-S sports car.

Altis Hybrid, XEI and GLi versions of the Corolla still received front and rear parking sensors. The XRE and XR versions of the Corolla Cross, which already had rear sensors, also received front sensors in the 2023 lineup.

Everything has its price

Obviously these improvements come at a cost, implying up to an 11.6% increase in prices. All models in the Corolla and Corolla Cross line are more expensive, with the SUV ranging from R$161,990 to R$204,329.

Share this article via:

The sedan in its top version now costs R$ 180,690.00. The entry-level GLi version was adjusted by R$15,400, reaching R$148,290.

Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross 2023 prices

Version new price Difference readjustment Corolla Cross XR BRL 161,990 BRL 8,700 5.68% Corolla Cross XRE BRL 173,690 BRL 9,500 5.79% Corolla Cross XRV Hybrid BRL 196,390 BRL 6,900 3.64% Corolla GLi BRL 148,290 BRL 15,400 11.59% Corolla XEi BRL 154,690 BRL 7,900 5.38% Corolla Altis Premium BRL 177,690 BRL 6,100 3.55% Corolla GR-S BRL 178,890 BRL 6,100 3.53% Corolla Altis Hybrid BRL 177,690 BRL 6,100 3.55% Corolla Altis Hybrid Premium BRL 187,190 BRL 6,500 3.60%

Can’t go to the bank to buy, but don’t want to miss out on exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and have digital access.