Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive at the 2023 lineup safer and more expensive

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross arrive at the 2023 lineup safer and more expensive 4 Views

Versionnew priceDifferencereadjustment
Corolla Cross XRBRL 161,990BRL 8,7005.68%
Corolla Cross XREBRL 173,690BRL 9,5005.79%
Corolla Cross XRV HybridBRL 196,390BRL 6,9003.64%
Corolla GLiBRL 148,290BRL 15,40011.59%
Corolla XEiBRL 154,690BRL 7,9005.38%
Corolla Altis PremiumBRL 177,690BRL 6,1003.55%
Corolla GR-SBRL 178,890BRL 6,1003.53%
Corolla Altis HybridBRL 177,690BRL 6,1003.55%
Corolla Altis Hybrid PremiumBRL 187,190BRL 6,5003.60%