Treasury Direct: interest rates rise and the return of public inflation bonds approaches the levels of August 2018

The highlight of this Thursday’s session (13) is the services data presented today, which showed that the sector grew 2.4% in November compared to October. The data are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In the annual comparison, the volume of services increased 10.0%, registering the ninth positive rate in a row. Both numbers came well above the market’s expectations. The Refinitiv consensus forecast was up 0.2% month-on-month and up 6.5% from November 2020 data.

Investors are also following the meeting between Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, with Isac Moreno, president of the union that represents federal tax auditors. Protests spread across the country and should bring together other categories of civil servants.

On the international scene, financial agents are awaiting producer inflation data in the United States, in addition to weekly requests for unemployment benefits.

In this context, the public bond market showed high rates on Thursday morning. At 9:50 am, the interest paid by the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 was 5.69% per year, compared to 5.65% on the previous day.

As a result, these bonds once again approached the level seen in August 2018, when both offered real returns of 5.69% per year. This value, however, is not a record for either of them.

The returns offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2040 and 2055, in turn, remained at the same record level reached the previous day, taking into account the closing rates. Both pay semiannual interest and began trading in February 2020.

At the start of business today, securities maturing in 2040 and 2055 paid a real return of 5.68% and 5.71%, respectively. Actual pay on the first bond was slightly higher than the 5.65% seen yesterday. Meanwhile, the second role offered the same real return as the day before.

Among the fixed rate securities, the bond maturing in 2031 offered interest of 11.32% per year, above the 11.23% seen yesterday. At the same time, the 2026 Fixed Rate Treasury offered a rate of 11.27% per year, a percentage higher than the 11.19% of the previous day.

As a result, for the third consecutive session, the 2026 security had a lower return than the 2031 security.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Thursday morning (13):

The highlight of the local economic agenda is the service numbers. According to the IBGE, the sector is now 4.5% above the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020, but is 7.3% below the record reached in November 2014.

In November, four of the five activities investigated increased, especially information and communication services (5.4%), which recovered the 2.9% loss seen in the two previous months. As a result, activity is at a level 13.7% above February 2020.

In accumulated terms, from January to November 2021, the rate was 10.9%.

The October data, according to the IBGE, was revised from a drop of 1.2% to a more expressive drop, of 1.6%.

Readjustments, electoral fund and Refis

Within the political scene, attention is focused on the meeting between Minister Paulo Guedes and the president of the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue, which takes place at the end of the day.

Yesterday (12), the association reported that 1,288 positions have already been delivered to the agency, as a form of protest to the readjustment that should be made only to federal police officers in 2022, according to what is foreseen in this year’s Budget.

The claims, however, affect other careers in the civil service. According to the newspaper Economic value, at least 46 categories of servers linked to the three Powers have already chosen to join the protests next Tuesday (18), as a way of pressing for salary readjustments.

Also on the political front, André Mendonça, the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) asked the Presidency of the Republic, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies for information on the creation of the electoral fund for this year’s campaigns, following an action brought by the New Party.

The Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2022 allowed the increase of resources from the electoral fund to R$ 4.9 billion. Initially, the transfer could reach R$ 5.7 billion, but it was reduced by Congress after political clashes and public pressure.

Government and Congress also reached an agreement after the president vetoed the Refis do Simples (Relp), approved in Congress. The government justified the veto on the grounds that it would be a breach of the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the law that prevents benefits in election years.

A law will be enacted that extends from January 31 to March 31 the settlement of debts. By that date, Congress will have returned from recess and will override the presidential veto.

international radar

In the international market, the bags walk sideways. In the United States, after two high trading sessions for all indices, futures are stable.

“International stock markets dawn without significant movements, while investors digest the American consumer inflation (CPI) data, coming in at 7% in the annual accumulated, which is its highest value since 1982”, explains XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

In addition, analysts also point to the information provided yesterday (12) by the Beige Book, highlighting the fact that the American job market has slowed not because of lack of demand, but because of the low supply of labor.

Today, the highlight in the US is the publication of data on producer inflation in December and the numbers of new claims for unemployment insurance, both scheduled for 10:30 am.

