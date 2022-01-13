Treasury Direct: two inflation bonds continue with record returns, while fixed rate declines strongly

The focus of investors this Wednesday (12) is on indicators that will be presented in the United States. Among the highlights are the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which increased 0.5% in December. In the accumulated of 2021, the indicator had a variation of 7%, the highest since 1982.

The monthly figure came in slightly higher than expected by economists polled by Reuters, who had forecast a rise of 0.4% for the index at the margin and 7% year-on-year. The data was presented today by the Department of Labor.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Even with the record, the result could have been worse, according to analysts. The news sent the dollar and US government bond yields down.

Investors, however, are still waiting for the release of the Beige Book in the United States, which should bring more clues about the country’s economic conditions and the conduct of American monetary policy.

With an eye on inflation in the United States and the decline in US Treasury yields, Treasury Direct bonds continue with mixed movement this Wednesday afternoon.

Fixed rate bonds operate with a strong decline in rates that reach up to 31 basis points (0.31 percentage point. Meanwhile, inflation bonds register a slight increase or are traded close to stability.

At 3:20 pm, the Fixed Rate Treasury 2026 offered a rate of 11.19% per year, against 11.50% in the previous session. At the same time, the paper maturing in 2031 paid a rate of 11.23%, below the 11.52% seen yesterday (11).

As a result, for the second consecutive session, the 2026 bond yielded a lower return than the 2031 bond.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Among inflation-linked papers, in the second update of the afternoon, the interest paid by the Treasury IPCA +2040 and 2055 continued at the record level reached the previous day. Both offer semi-annual interest and started trading in February 2020.

At 3:20 pm, securities maturing in 2040 and 2055 paid a real return of 5.65% and 5.71%, respectively. The remuneration was equal to the interest offered yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday afternoon (12):

international radar

On the external scene, investors reflect the inflation data coming from the United States. For Anderson Meneses, CEO of Alkin Research, the number came in line with what was expected, and just because it didn’t get worse, the stock market began to pull abroad, which was also reflected here.

“The data also contributes to us not having such high inflation of imported products”, added the executive.

Then, at 4 pm, the Fed’s Beige Book will be released, with more details on US economic conditions.

Also weighing on the market is the stance adopted yesterday (11) by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the American central bank, in a hearing for the appointment of the new position.

In the assessment of financial agents, Powell did not announce an accelerated change in monetary policy in relation to what has already been signaled previously, putting the prospect of reducing the balance sheet for “three or four meetings” from now on.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Inflation, Refis and Readjustments

Meanwhile, on the local political scene, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) blamed the policies of restrictions on the movement of people adopted during the coronavirus pandemic for the widespread rise in prices, released yesterday (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). ).

“Remember the ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later’? You are seeing the economy. The guy stayed at home, supported and now wants to blame me for inflation,” Bolsonaro said, in a conversation with supporters posted on social media. The president also defended that “the whole world” has problems with inflation.

According to data released yesterday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) ended 2021 with a rise of 10.06%, well above the 5.25% inflation target set by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

In an open letter presented the day before to justify the failure to meet the inflation target last year, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, stated that the upward movement in prices was a global phenomenon that affected most advanced and emerging countries, highlighting that the monetary authority has “taken the necessary measures” so that the targets are achieved.

In the document, Campos Neto also said that the result for the year was motivated by a strong rise in the prices of goods, charging of additional electricity tariffs and imbalances between supply and demand with bottlenecks in the production chains.

Also on the political scene, the Ministry of Economy announced yesterday (11) measures to settle debts of micro and small companies, including discounts as part of the Simples Nacional Regularization Program.

With this, it will be possible to pay 1% of the debit as a down payment, divided into up to eight times. And the rest of the debt will be paid in up to 137 months, with a discount of up to 100% of interest, fines and legal charges. The minimum installment will be R$100, or R$25 for individual microentrepreneurs. The measures were published in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette (DOU).

Still on the political front, investors monitor protests by tax auditors at customs, in addition to the dissatisfaction of Central Bank servers, after a meeting with Campos Neto yesterday about salary readjustments in 2022.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Want to get out of savings? Head of Fixed Income at XP presents a strategy for investors who want to earn more without giving up security. Sign up for free!