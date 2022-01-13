Truckers’ strike? See what the leader of the 2018 strike thinks | Economy

Playback/Facebook Wallace Lacy, Cry, truck driver

With each new increase in the price of fuel, a new strike by truck drivers is fanned. The president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (ABRAVA) and leader of the strike in 2018, Wallace Landim, better known as Chorão, however, rules out a new strike “at this moment”.

“Right now, that would kill the population. Everyone is suffering from rising prices and new flu. Truck drivers have a responsibility”, said Landim, in an interview with VEJA.

With the new readjustments, of 4.85% and 8.08%, consecutively, which began to take effect this Wednesday (the 12th), the rise in gasoline in the period of one year reaches 76% and that of diesel to 79 %.

On November 1, the category even articulated the start of a strike, but the government obtained a series of injunctions from the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that prohibited road blocks, which cooled the adhesion to the movement.

In 2018, the strike, also called the Diesel Crisis, was a nationwide strike by self-employed truck drivers that began on May 21 that had an impact on the elections in October.

“Today we have accumulated much better experience than in 2018, when we were coming from the biggest stoppage in history. We believed in Bolsonaro, a candidate facing the right and from a conservative line that talked a lot about God, but in practice nothing happened”, says Chorão. “I voted for Bolsonaro, but I don’t vote anymore. He has already made it clear that he is not willing and will not do anything for the working class.”

ABRAVA brings together 35 thousand affiliated drivers. The association’s leader said he had already talked to Ciro Gomes, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, and that he intends to talk to the other candidates for the Planalto, such as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Segio Moro (Podemos).

Chorão assesses, however, that the class is very divided on the elections, “but the majority with whom we spoke, who voted for the president, made the same position as ours very clear, which would not vote for the president”.

Chorão criticizes the pressure of certain sectors on the government, which with that deprecates the category. In addition, Petrobras questions that it does not prioritize “public policies that allow lower prices for the Brazilian population”.

“In addition to seeing the government handing over the railway matrix to foreigners, the issue of changing the fleet by BNDES and the truck driver card did not get off the ground. Recently, the question of the ‘MEI truck driver’ was raised, but it does not meet the category because it has a revenue of 251 thousand and the truck driver goes beyond that”, says Chorão, noting that the main problems are the costs faced by entrepreneurs. “We also have the minimum freight floor law that defines the minimum operating cost, which is stopped at the Supreme Court with the ADI (direct action of unconstitutionality). In other words, nothing that was proposed for truck drivers came out of the paper, only the balloon was extinguished”, he says.