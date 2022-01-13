Twitter suspends account of Bolsonarista Luciano Hang

posted on 01/12/2022 21:53



Twitter suspended the profile of businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, on Wednesday night (12/1). According to the company, the reason was a court order. In the “at” of the bolsonarista, a notice of violation of the platform’s rules was placed.

Hang’s other accounts on other social networks continued to work on Tuesday night. The businessman has already had profiles suspended in 2021, as well as other allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), by court order. The decision was part of the fake news inquiry, which investigates attacks on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the dissemination of false information. Minister Alexandre de Moraes is the rapporteur.

Luciano Hang has not yet commented on the matter and continues with the routine of postings on other networks about the company’s travel and stores. This week, Twitter had already forced Pastor Silas Malafaia to delete posts with fake news about vaccination against covid-19 for children.