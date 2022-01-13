Two Cannabis Acids May Prevent Covid-19, Study Finds

Researchers from Oregon State University and Oregon Health and Science University, both in the United States, carried out a study in which it was concluded that two acids found in hemp (a plant of the species cannabis sativa, the same as marijuana) can help prevent Covid-19. The information is from O Globo.

According to the researchers, cannabigeronium acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) are able to bind to the coronavirus Spike protein, which is used by Sars-CoV-2 to enter human cells.

“Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, either alone or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said one of the researchers.

The study authors also point out that acids can block the actions of the Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Beta (B.1.351) variants.

However, the research still needs to be evaluated by other scientists. But researchers believe the acids can be used in drugs for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19.

know more

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax



+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat