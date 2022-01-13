Uber announces operations in the segment of vans and charter buses in Brazil and already serves

Gatti bus at Toyota. Photo: Uber/Text: Adamo Bazani

Uber Shuttle is for companies and Toyota has already hired it to transport employees between São Paulo and Sorocaba. Among the charter companies is Gatti Turismo, which was created in 1965.

ADAMO BAZANI

Uber has arrived on the bus in Brazil. And the “Uber of the Bus” this time is from the real Uber.

The company announced this week the start of the Uber Shuttle modality.

According to a company statement, Toyota has already contracted for the transportation of employees between São Paulo and Sorocaba.

“With the new service, companies can now manage chartered bus trips to transport employees directly through the Uber app. In this way, employees will be able to book a place on the bus in the app, in addition to checking the routes and stops available for boarding and alighting in real time. For companies, the service also offers weekly reports on Shuttle for Companies operation.” – explains Uber’s press release.

In other words, Uber Shuttle does not act “on top” of regular bus lines, it is for charter in fact.

Through this modality, workers reserve a spot on the Uber Shuttle for Companies directly through the Uber app.

Services are provided by charter companies.

In the case of Toyota, for example, among the charter companies is Gatti Turismo, which was created in 1965.

Uber promises that Shuttle trips for companies will have a series of security features offered by the platform.

In a note, the director of Uber for Companies in Latin America, Tavane Gurdos, the arrival of the Uber Shuttle for Companies in Brazil is a sign of the increasing trend in the number of companies that are focused on offering more benefits to employees.

“We have noticed that companies are increasingly looking to offer benefits that are interesting for their employees and make sense for the business. The Uber Shuttle for Companies arrives at this moment and combines the ease of use of the Uber app, which is already known by everyone, with the offer of a new product that promotes the displacement of employees of the same company”, explains.

On the same note, the director of HR and Administration of Toyota do Brasil, Celso Simomura, the demands of the employees for greater security in the resumption of face-to-face activities made the automaker choose the option.

“When we resumed our activities in a hybrid way, after almost a year and a half with our administrative employees working remotely, it was essential that we guarantee them safe and efficient transport so that they feel comfortable when they return to the office. For this reason, we chose a reference partner in mobility that has, since then, contributed to the best possible experience for our employees.”

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Related