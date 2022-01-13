Uber Shuttle, business bus service, starts operating in Brazil | Economy

Emerson Rosemary Uber Shuttle, a bus service for companies, starts operating in Brazil

This Wednesday (12) marked the official start of operations at the Uber Shuttle for Business

in Brazil. The modality has the proposal to facilitate the collective transport of employees. We can understand the novelty as an “Uber for buses”, but focused on corporate charter.

The idea is not exactly new. Just over three years ago, the company debuted the Uber Bus in Egypt to facilitate the transport of people in buses or vans. The proposal did not go ahead, however.

Uber Shuttle is more likely to succeed as a business model because it sheds light on a modality that, for years, has been in high demand in Brazil: employee transportation. The segment is so strong in the country that many bus companies depend almost exclusively on this type of charter to generate revenue.

It is not surprising, therefore, that the service was announced in the country already with a large company as a partner: Toyota closed an agreement with Uber to transport employees residing in the capital of São Paulo to Sorocaba (SP), where one of its factories.

How does Uber Shuttle work?

The new modality was developed to accommodate employees on buses carrying between 10 and 50 passengers. The interested company must join Uber for Business to use the service. From there, trips with chartered vehicles can be managed within the Uber platform.

For the employee, the convenience lies in using Uber’s own app to check available routes and, of course, book a spot on the bus, both for going to work and for returning. For boarding or disembarking, the app informs you, in real time, where the nearest stop is and, when applicable, the distance to it.

Shuttle on the Uber app (image: publicity/Uber)

Uber Shuttle provides weekly travel reports for contracting companies. This makes it easier for them to make adjustments to schedules or the number of chartered vehicles, for example. Companies can also monitor the flow of buses and check the location of each vehicle.

It is too early to say whether Uber Shuttle for Business will be well accepted in Brazil. But it is undeniable that the service makes its debut in the country at a convenient time: because of COVID-19, many companies are looking for safer ways to get employees to work and, as with charter buses, seat occupancy is controlled, this modality has gained strength for this purpose.

