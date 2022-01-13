understand the controversy involving actor Sergio Mayer Mori

The actor said he doesn’t like the songs of “Rebelde” and only joins the cast for money

THE Netflix has just launched on its platform a new version of the soap opera “Rebelde”, a Mexican classic that was a fever among teenagers in 2004 and 2008. The public went crazy with the production, however not all of the cast seem to correspond to such excitement.

The actor Sergio Mayer Mori, who plays Estebán Torres, made controversial statements about “Rebelde” that displeased the audience and even co-stars; Look.

Photo: Playback/Netflix

Check out Sergio Mayer Mori’s controversial statements about “Rebelde”

In the midst of a live on Instagram, Sergio said that he hates the songs of “Rebelde”, but that he sang only by contract: “They ask for a lot of songs from RBD and I’ll tell you something: Yes I’m in the project, yes I’m in RBD, yes I have to sing them, because I have to sing them by contract, but I hate RBD, that’s the reality. I don’t like the songs.” This stance has already been the target of much criticism by fans who consider the soap opera’s soundtrack something iconic and consolidated for generations.

In addition, the young man gave more statements stating that he entered the “Rebelde” project just for money and that he did not feel anything when wearing the Elite Way College uniform.

On the internet, many fans criticized this position and claimed pride, arrogance and ingratitude on the part of Sergio. And it wasn’t just the fans who didn’t like it: blue Guaita, who is also part of the cast, made a point of unfollowing his colleague.

And in the midst of so many negative repercussions on Sergio, the music producer and owner of several successful RBD compositions, Carlos Lara, stated that he is not offended by what was said by the actor: “It doesn’t offend me in the slightest and furthermore I celebrate your honesty.”

The new version of “Rebelde” is available on Netflix and has eight episodes in the form of a remake of the Mexican soap opera.

