Understand why Globo is taking so long to disclose the official list of confirmed participants for reality

Big Brother Brasil is more than just a reality show. The program works as a great social experiment and, especially in recent years, has guided debates that permeate all social classes, colors and creeds in the country. Furthermore, it is also an important alternative for entertainment for people of all ages throughout the beginning of the year. For all that, there is great expectation around the beginning of the BBB 22 and, naturally, for the official list of participants that will be confined.

However, unlike what has always happened, this year the TV Globo is taking too long more than usual to finally say who are the famous and anonymous who will participate in BBB 22. The reason? The new coronavirus pandemic.

THE BBB 22 will be the third edition of the reality of the reality to have to deal with the pandemic. In 2020, the program was already on the air, and the participants were already confined, when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the world was facing a pandemic.

Due to the exceptionality of the subject, TV Globo decided to break protocol and explained what was happening “out here” to the participants. The then presenter Tiago Leifert was responsible for explaining the health crisis to the participants.

Then, in 2021, the BBB It already started with the participants knowing what was happening and the production had to redouble care to try to avoid an outbreak of covid-19 inside the house.

But what about BBB 22?

The increase in the number of cases of covid-19, mainly motivated by the end-of-year festivities, hit the production of BBB 22. According to a statement from Globo, three participants already confined in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro tested positive for the new coronavirus.

According to TV Globo, everyone has mild symptoms, probably due to vaccines – which are mandatory for participants of the BBB 22.

However, as a precaution, the broadcaster is holding off the disclosure of the names for fear of any participant testing positive after the name is released, having a more aggravated condition and needing to be replaced.

Now, according to TV Globo, the announcement of the participants of BBB 22 will be made this Friday (14), therefore, with only 3 days left for the start of the reality.

The premiere of BBB 22 takes place next Monday (17), right after the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol.

