Unemployment insurance amount is corrected; installments go up to R$ 2,106 | Economy

The maximum value of unemployment insurance installments is now R$ 2,106.08. The maximum benefit increased by R$ 194.24 in relation to the old value (R$ 1,911.84) and will be paid to workers with an average salary above R$ 3,097.26.

The new values ​​of unemployment insurance are valid since the release of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of 2021, on Tuesday (11), which stood at 10.16%.

The amounts are valid for the benefits that will still be required and also for those that have already been released – in this case, the missing installments will be corrected and that are issued from the entry into force of the readjustment.

The amount received by the dismissed worker depends on the average salary of the last three months prior to dismissal. However, the amount of the installment cannot be less than the current minimum wage (R$ 1,212). See below:

Unemployment insurance: who is entitled and how to apply

The worker who worked under the CLT regime and was dismissed without just cause, including indirect dismissal, is entitled to unemployment insurance – when there is serious misconduct by the employer on the employee, constituting a reason for the worker to break the bond.

Those who had their contract suspended due to participation in a professional qualification program offered by the employer, the professional fisherman during the closed season and the worker rescued from a condition similar to slavery can also apply for the benefit.

It is not allowed to receive any other labor benefit in parallel with the insurance or to have equity interest in companies.

The worker receives between 3 and 5 installments, depending on the time worked. The worker receives 3 installments of unemployment insurance if he proves at least 6 months worked; 4 installments if proof of at least 12 months; and 5 installments after 24 months worked.

To apply for unemployment insurance for the 1st time, the worker with a formal contract must have worked for at least 12 months with a formal contract under the CLT regime in the last 18 months immediately prior to the date of dismissal.

To apply for the 2nd time, you must have worked for 9 months in the last 12 months immediately prior to the date of dismissal.