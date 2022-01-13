Unemployment insurance undergoes readjustment, and installments reach up to R$ 2,106.08; see how to apply for benefit

The values ​​used to calculate unemployment insurance in the country were updated by the federal government. The benefit is paid to dismissed workers.

The minimum amount went from R$1,110 to R$1,212 – the increase followed the minimum wage level, which was also readjusted by the Bolsonaro government (PL). The maximum is now BRL 2,106.08, a difference of BRL 194.24 from the previous ceiling.

Workers who had an average salary above R$3,097.26 earn the maximum amount. According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, the new benefit levels followed the variation of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) which, in 2021, reached 10.16%.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The new values ​​can already be withdrawn since last Tuesday (11).

Those who had earnings of up to R$ 1,858.17 need to multiply the average salary by 0.8 to find out the amount of the installment they will receive. For the salary range between BRL 1,858.18 and BRL 3,097.26, the calculation is as follows: the value greater than BRL 1,858.17 must be multiplied by 0.5 and then added to BRL 1,486, 53.

The worker is entitled, according to government rules, between three and five installments – the amount of withdrawals is only given in full to the beneficiary without employment relationship.

who is entitled

The professional must apply for the benefit between the 7th and 120th day after the date of dismissal, in the case of a formal worker, and from the 7th to the 90th day, if he is a domestic worker.

This phase is carried out on the Ministry of Labor’s Emprega Brasil portal.

Whoever has been dismissed without just cause and has received wages is entitled to the benefit. Further information can be consulted on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING