Unimed announces installation of a high complexity hospital in Biopark – O Presente

Next Monday (17), at the Biopark, in Toledo, an announcement ceremony will be held for the installation of a high-complexity hospital by Unimed Costa Oeste in the Biopark. The event is scheduled for 10:30 am.

The announcement, as stated in the invitation made to the press, reinforces the commitment of the two institutions to the health and quality of life of the population of the entire West region and Paraná.

This will be the third hospital project by Unimed Costa Oeste, which has the Unimed General Hospital in Toledo in operation and presented, last year, a new hospital in Marechal Cândido Rondon, whose works should begin in early 2022.

According to the organization of the event, decrees and protocols regarding the coronavirus will be strictly followed, ensuring the safety of guests.

The Biopark

Located in an area of ​​more than five million square meters, the Biopark includes, in addition to the Technological Park, sectors planned for residential, commercial and industrial areas. In addition, four educational institutions are present in the territory – Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) with the course of Medicine, Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR), Biopark Educação and Federal Institute of Paraná (IFPR).

