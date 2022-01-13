US breaks new record for Covid-19 infections with 1.3 million positive cases

Average hospitalizations and deaths in the country increased after the holiday season and the emergence of the Ômicron variant

Idrees Mohammed/EPA/EFE – 12/03/2021 North American country has seen an increase in cases in recent weeks



A survey released by the Reuters news agency this Tuesday, 11, shows that United States once again broke the record for the number of new infections by Covid-19 in one day, with 1.3 million positive cases on Monday, the 10th. The previous record, recorded in 2022, was on January 3, when 1.03 million new cases were confirmed in 24 hours. With the increase, a reflection of the Ômicron variant and the holiday season in the country, the average of new weekly cases has tripled in the last two weeks, with about 700,000 records per day. Also according to Reuters figures, the number of people hospitalized in the country has doubled in three weeks and more than 136,000 patients are hospitalized, also a new record in the region, which in January 2021 had recorded the highest number in history, with 132 thousand cases of hospitalization.

Some of the hospitals have already suspended elective procedures to make room for new patients and some schools have had to close because of sick teachers, bus drivers and even other staff. In New York, three subway lines had their operations suspended because almost all employees contracted Covid-19. Teleworking has been re-established in other parts of the nation. Despite occurring on a smaller scale than infections, the number of deaths from the virus in the US has also increased: at the end of 2021, the daily average of deaths was 1,400; this number rose to 1,700. The authorities try to encourage increased vaccination in the population. According to the platform Our World In Data, from the University of Oxford, 62.6% of the population is fully immunized in the country.