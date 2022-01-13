US imposes sanctions on North Koreans and Russians after missile tests

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six North Koreans, a Russian and a Russian company said to be responsible for acquiring goods from Russia and China for North Korea’s weapons programs, a move that follows a series of launches. of North Korean missiles, including two since last week.

The US Treasury said the measures are aimed at preventing the advancement of North Korea’s weapons programs and thwarting its attempts to proliferate weapons technologies.

The sanctions were the first specifically targeting North Korea’s weapons programs imposed by the Biden administration, which has unsuccessfully tried to engage Pyongyang to persuade it to give up its nuclear bombs and missiles.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US remains committed to pursuing diplomacy with North Korea.

“What we’ve seen in the last few days… just reinforces our belief that if we are to make progress, we need to engage in this dialogue,” he told a regular news conference.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions followed six North Korean ballistic missile launches since September, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the measures are aimed at curbing North Korea’s “continued use of overseas representatives to illegally acquire weapons goods”.