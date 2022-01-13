US Inflation Hits 7% in 12 Months, Highest in Nearly 40 Years | Economy

US consumer prices rose solidly in December, with the biggest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades, which could bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising rates as early as March.

The consumer price index rose 0.5% last month, after rising 0.8% in November, the Labor Department said on Wednesday (12).

In the 12 months through December, the index rose 7%, the biggest annual increase since June 1982, after rising 6.8% in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4% rise for the index on the month and a 7% jump year-on-year.

In Brazil, official inflation ends 2021 at 10.06%, the highest since 2015

Inflation well above target

The US economy is facing high inflation as the Covid-19 pandemic clogs supply chains. The high cost of living is weighing on President Joe Biden’s approval rating.

US inflation is well above the Fed’s 2% target and is also being lifted by early wage pressures. The US government said last Friday that the unemployment rate fell to a 22-month low of 3.9% in December, suggesting the job market is at or close to full employment.

“The list of reasons for the Fed to start removing its expansionary monetary policy is growing,” said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Inflation would need to decelerate quickly to take some of the pressure off the Fed, and that’s unlikely to happen.”

In the 12 months through December, the so-called core consumer price index accelerated to 5.5%. That was the biggest annual gain since February 1991, after rising 4.9% in November.

Core inflation is being driven by rising prices for services like rents and scarce goods like vehicles. The index’s core rate from a year earlier is expected to peak in February.

“The first quarter is expected to see a spike in inflation, with lower energy prices and a decline in food and auto inflation allowing for a slower rise in prices for the remainder of the year,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. in New York.