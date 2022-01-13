US punishes five North Koreans after missile launch – News

The United States on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country’s ballistic missile program, a day after Pyongyang announced the launch of a hypersonic missile.

The Treasury Department said the five people who were sanctioned are “responsible for acquiring assets for the weapons of mass destruction programs.” [da Coreia do Norte] and related to ballistic missiles”.

The measures “point against the continued use of representatives abroad to illegally purchase weapons goods,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

“North Korea’s latest missile launches provide further evidence that it continues to pursue its prohibited programs despite calls from the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization,” Nelson said.

North Korea’s state-run newspapers reported Wednesday that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un personally oversaw the successful test of the hypersonic missile, the second such launch by the nuclear-armed nation in Less than a week.

North Korean state news agency KCNA said the latest test “further confirmed” the “excellent management of the hypersonic combat unit”. It claimed that it accurately hit a target about 1,000 kilometers away.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions were imposed “after six ballistic missile launches [da Coreia do Norte] since September 2021, each of which violated multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions”.

“The United States remains committed to pursuing dialogue and diplomacy with [a Coreia do Norte], but will continue to address the threat posed by illegal weapons programs [norte-coreanos] for the United States and the international community,” he said.

The US government of Joe Biden has repeatedly offered to start a dialogue on nuclearization, but his offer has not been responded to in a year.

One of the punished North Koreans, Choe Myong Hyon, is based in Russia and linked to a North Korean institution, SANS, which has already suffered sanctions for its involvement in North Korea’s weapons development. The other four, Sim Kwang Sok, Kim Song Hun, Kang Chol Hak and Pyon Kwang Chol, linked to the same institution, are based in China.

At the same time, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on North Korean O Yong Ho, Russian Roman Anatolievich Alar and Russian entity Parsek for “activities or transactions that materially contributed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction” by South Korea. North.

Treasury sanctions prohibit any transactions by US citizens with the designated persons, and foreign companies that do business with them could also be subject to sanctions.