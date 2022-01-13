USA: Omicron patients hospitalized less, says study

A preliminary study carried out in the United States and released this Wednesday (12) with almost 70,000 people positive for Covid-19 showed a substantially reduced risk of hospitalization and death from the Ômicron variant.

People infected with Omicron are half as likely to be hospitalized, about 75% less likely to need intensive care, and 90% less likely to die compared with people infected with the previously dominant Delta variant, the study found.

Of the approximately 50,000 people infected with Omicron, none have ever needed a respirator.

Hospitalizations lasted an average of 1.5 days with Ômicron compared to five days with Delta, and 90% of patients with Ômicron were discharged in three days or less.

The analysis was performed using data from the Kaiser Permanente hospital system in Southern California, which served a population of about 4.7 million people between December 1, 2021, and January 2, 2022, when both strains were widely circulated. .

The findings — based on population-level research from countries such as South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as animal and cell tests — indicate that Omicron replicates better in the upper respiratory tract than in the lungs.

Less serious but worrying

“This study monitored important key parameters such as age, sex, previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, previous vaccination and comorbidities,” said CDC director Rochelle. Walensky, to journalists this Wednesday (12).

Thus, the results suggest that Omicron is “intrinsically less severe than Delta,” and the reductions seen in severe cases are not just the result of more people being vaccinated and infected over time, according to the paper.

While the study noted a reduction in vaccine effectiveness against Omicron infection, it also found substantial ongoing protection against severe cases.

Walensky cautioned that the results do not justify a lack of care, as the extreme transmissibility of Ômicron strains the already overstretched US healthcare system and its exhausted professionals.

This new paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, was written by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, Kaiser Permanente, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Currently, the United States records an average of 750,000 cases per day, a total of about 150,000 hospitalizations for Covid and more than 1,600 deaths daily.

President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, predicted Tuesday that “Omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of efficiency in transmissibility, will eventually catch almost everyone.”

But he added that once the country emerges from its current wave, it will transition to a future of living with the virus, with vaccines that should reduce serious illness for the most people and effective treatments available for the most vulnerable.