USDA estimates Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean crop at 139m t, lower than…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought its new monthly supply and demand report this Wednesday (12) with a cut in the Brazilian crop more incisive than expected by the market and than even Conab (National Supply Company). Production in Brazil was estimated at 139 million tons, against 144 million in the December bulletin.

Thus, the USDA also reduced Brazilian ending stocks of soybeans (accounting for the US crop year) from 28.25 to 23.55 million tons, but maintains estimates of Brazilian soybean exports at 94 million tons.

The production of Argentina fell to 46.5 million tons, against 49.5 million in the previous report. Exports were also revised downwards, from 5.35 to 4.85 million tons and inventories from 24.61 to 22.31 million tons.

To Paraguay the crop was projected at 8.5 million tons, against 10 million in the December report. Thus, Paraguayan ending stocks were revised from 260 thousand to 170 thousand tons of soy, and exports from 6.35 to 5.25 million tons.

Regarding the China, the USDA kept the numbers unchanged, with imports held at 100 million tons and the local crop at 16.4 million.

The changes in South America promoted a drop in the projection of the global production of soybeans from 381.72.56 million tons and ending stocks from 102 to 95.2 million tons of the oilseed.

SOY USA

For US soybean production, the USDA brought a slight increase from 120.45 to 120.7 million tons, increasing productivity from 57.4 to 57.6 bags per hectare. North American ending stocks increased from 9.25 to 9.53 million tons, in line with market expectations.

Exports are still estimated at 55.79 million tons.

See the full numbers below.