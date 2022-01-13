Used cars soar 18.1%, while new ones are down 3.5%

(photo: Pxhere/Disclosure)

The scarcity of zero-kilometer vehicles heated up the used car market in 2021. Used cars totaled 9,576,964 license plates throughout the year, 18.1% more than in 2020, when 8,105,586 units were registered. The numbers are from the National Federation of Automobile Distribution (Fenabrave).

At the same time, new cars had 1,557,957 license plates in the last year, a performance 3.5% lower than the previous year, when 1,615,528 units were sold.

“As the new vehicle market was greatly impacted by the global crisis in the supply of components, causing a drop in dealership inventories, many consumers looked for options between used and used vehicles”, explains Jos Maurcio Andreta Jnior, president of Fenabrave.

However, among the new ones, the light commercial segment did not disappoint, registering an impressive increase of 24.2% in 2021, with 416,474 registrations, surpassing the previous year, when 335,226 units were sold.

Light commercial vehicles were also outstanding among used vehicles, with an increase of 22.9% in license plates. In the last year, 1,658,379 units were sold, against 1,348,738 license plates in 2020.

Motorcycles are also doing well in both the used and new market. New-kilometer motorcycles had a 26.4% increase in license plates, jumping from 915,473 in 2020 to 1,157,369 units in 2021. Used motorcycles, on the other hand, had a 17.5% increase in sales, jumping from 2,776,171 in 2020 , to 3,262,004, in 2021.

RECORD If we consider all types of vehicles – cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, trucks, motorcycles and road implements – the used vehicle market ended 2021 with the highest volume of transactions since the beginning of the ranking, in 2004, surpassing the barrier of 15 millions of units.

The exact total of 15,134,904 used vehicles sold in 2021 corresponds to a growth of 18.6% over 2020, when 12,757,246 used vehicles changed hands. Last year, for every new vehicle, 4.3 used were traded, while in 2020 this ratio was 1 new to 4 used.

But the new car market also has reasons to celebrate, as the total number of vehicles sold increased by 6.6%, with emphasis on the light commercial segments (which, as we have already mentioned, increased by 24.2%). motorcycles (+26.4%), trucks (42.8%) and road implements (34.1%). The deficit segments were automobiles (-3.5%) and buses (-2.4%).