USP student discovers 25 asteroids and wins NASA award





Who knew that a USP medical student would discover 25 asteroids? And more than that: he would receive an award from NASA!

It happened to Verena Paccola, a first-year student of the Medicine course at USP’s Ribeirão Preto School of Medicine (FMRP).

She won a place in Medicine while hunting asteroids during the pandemic and the award for the discovery took place in December 2021

old passion

At the age of 4, student Verena Paccola already had a questioning and curious look at the world. An example of this characteristic is that she took a microscope to school on the day when children could bring toys.

“My godmother was doing research and she had an old microscope and she gave it to me, I would take it to school and put ants and tree leaves to analyze. This marks my story a lot, because I consider myself a scientist ever since. For me, being a researcher is when you start looking for answers to questions about the world”, he says.

NASA Award

Verena, who is only 22 years old, has a history of excellence in several areas, such as robotics championships, neuroscience olympics and even visiting the United Nations (UN).

In December 2021, she received a new achievement: she was awarded for the discovery of an asteroid classified as important in the Asteroid Hunt program of NASA and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations (MCTI).

First steps

It all started in 2020, when the student was preparing for the entrance exam and dreamed of a place in the USP Medicine course.

“I needed to study something beyond high school content and when I found out about the opportunity to hunt asteroids, I signed up and did the online training to learn how to analyze a sequence of images of the Universe”, he says.

That is, she visually analyzed photos in search of moving points, generated a report and sent it to the program organizers. Afterwards, the material is sent to Harvard University, in the United States, which confirms whether it is an asteroid – rocky bodies with a metallic structure, which orbit the Sun – or another element in the Universe.

“I have discovered more than 25 asteroids and at least one of them is classified as very important. It is part of a group that is called weak, moves more slowly and can collide with Earth. Now, NASA is collecting more data and will analyze the asteroid’s orbit to see what the probability of collision with Earth is and when it would occur”, reveals Verena. The student will still be able to name the asteroids discovered after the documentation is issued.

In an interview with Rádio USP, Roberto Costa, professor at the Astronomy Department at the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences (IAG) at USP, explained that space objects larger than 1 kilometer in diameter have risks of global impact. “Lucky for us that the Earth is a small target and those objects in the range of a kilometer in diameter ahead are known and monitored”, he explains.

The award ceremony took place on December 9, 2021, in Brasília, and was attended by Patrick Miller, creator of the Caça Asteroides program; by Minister Marcos Pontes and members of the MCTI. “I was invited to give a speech as a representative of the State of São Paulo and received a trophy, medals and certificates for participation, for being the first place in Brazil and for honoring merit”, she celebrates.

dream that came true

Born in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, Verena has always seen the human body as a challenge. “I had a stepfather who was a doctor and I spent the night reading his medical books. He was a radiologist, he taught me how to look at X-ray plates and I was fascinated”, she recalls.

At the time, the student was 7 years old and was playing with empty blood tubes, wearing a lab coat and having fun with the dream of becoming a doctor. The will remained over the years and gained a new chapter: Verena attended high school at the Technical College of Campinas, Unicamp, and graduated as a technician in Nursing.

After graduating from high school, she developed research in the area of ​​Computational Neuroscience for people with Autistic Spectrum Disorder, at Hospital Albert Einstein, for one year. She also applied and was accepted at the University of British Columbia in Canada in 2019. “It was complicated by financial issues and the difference in training, as you have to complete four years of undergraduate and then graduate degrees in Medicine and I wanted to be doctor”, he explains.

Verena returned to Brazil at the end of 2019 and decided that she would study the contents of high school again to study Medicine at USP in 2020. “There is a phrase that marks my life a lot: ‘There are no right or wrong choices in life. There are choices. And our role is, after deciding, to make this choice the best decision we could have made in our lives’. So if I came back from Canada and if I didn’t go straight to college after high school, I made those decisions one of the best decisions for me.”

Upon returning to Brazil, she won a scholarship for a preparatory course and studied for the vestibular amid the anguish of the pandemic. “I passed Medicine at FMRP through the Unified Selection System (Sisu) in April 2021 and one of the best moments was telling my mother and grandmother. It was very exciting,” he recalls.

Currently, Verena dreams of being a neuroscientist and working in the field of Neurosurgery. “The operating room is the area that I fell most in love with, until today. Everything guides me to this area, but I may change during graduation. I am open to opportunities.”

With information from JornaldaUSP