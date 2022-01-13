Vacationing with Ex Caribe: Exclusive! New season wins the first trailer, with vuco vuco caliente and barraco dos brabos; come watch

Oh, how hot! If Brazilians and Colombians already cause alone, imagine together?! The first season of “De Férias com o Ex: Caribe” – the first bilingual edition of the reality show – premieres this Thursday (13). In anticipation of the launch, Paramount+ and MTV released the first preview of the attraction, proving that shacks will not be lacking, in addition, obviously, to a lot of making out.

This time, the setting was the city of Cartagena, Colombia – which was too small for all the Latin fire of the participants. Angietta Rodriguez, Camilla Costa, Carlos Ortega, Gabriel Sampaio, Haeixa Pinheiro, Jotave, Leticia Oliveira, Mario Abraham, Mariana Franco and Vascki were chosen to start this adventure. In the trailer, the beauties already warm up the weather right at the sea, in the pool, at wonderful parties and even end up under the duvet. The traditional vuco vuco caliente couldn’t be left out, right? Wow!

Continue after Advertising

But it doesn’t take long for the enjoyment to end in ruffles, confusion and screaming! The video still anticipates a lot of the bullshit that will give that season of chaos. “Tramp!”, shoots Leticia into an intense brawl. While the jigsaw rolls loose, some participants even had to be restrained. Not to mention the dreaded Tablet of Terror – which will not bring peace to the people. Nor can we forget that little detail: who will be the next ex? Yes, Brazil, the Caribbean Sea will bring even more surprises!

Watch the trailer below:

Felt? It’s the smell of bapho guaranteed! In the first episode, Jotave and Angietta will overcome the language barrier and star in the first date of the season, leaving Letícia slightly jealous. “He’s in love?”, she will ask. João Hadad will emerge from the sea as Camilla’s ex, promising to break the house, after causing in the “De Vacation with Ex: Brasil 6”. Thanks to the tablet, he and Mariana will enjoy the Caribbean scenery together.

Continue after Advertising

Angietta and Leticia will try to settle the points, but the reconciliation will go downhill from there. While they fight, Jotave will move on and leave for another, kissing Haeixa. Finally, with the new touch of the tablet, Mario, Carlos Ortega and Jotave go to the beach to wait for the next ex. Well, this season promises a lot!

“On Vacation With Ex: Caribbean” premieres at midnight this Thursday (13) on Paramount+. Hours later, at 9pm, the reality show airs on MTV across Latin America. In addition, the first episode will be available for free on the Pluto TV streaming service, only on Friday (14). To get in the mood, meet the participants by clicking here.