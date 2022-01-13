Vaccination campaign, fourth dose and effectiveness: ask questions about the booster dose against Covid-19 – Metro

Almost 1.5 million booster doses – the third dose – against Covid-19 have already been applied in Ceará, according to the state vaccinometer, until January 10th. But, after all, what is the immunization guarantee that this vaccine gives? will be necessary more doses to prevent the disease? By all indications, yes.

The Ministry of Health reported, in October 2021, that the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 will continue into 2022. The Pasta foresees to apply two more doses in the population over 60 years, with intervals of six months, and another dose of reinforcement in the population up to 59 years.

“The logic of vaccination in 2022 will no longer follow the criterion of priority groups to consider immunization by decreasing age group”, considers the agency.

In a symposium organized by the Butantan Institute, which developed Coronavac, scientists from China, Chile and Brazil evaluated that the vaccine against Covid-19 can become annual provided that available immunizers are updated against new variants of concern such as Delta and Ômicron.

This Tuesday (11), experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement warning that fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with booster doses of current vaccines is not a viable strategy, and called for vaccines that better prevent transmission.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health itself recognizes that “there is a tendency to reduction of effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19 over time”.

Will I have to take new booster doses after the 3rd application?

Scientists and health authorities analyze the issue, but new doses of the immunizer against Covid-19 should indeed be applied, in the analysis of Paulo Magalhães, family and community doctor and doctoral student in Collective Health.

According to him, there is even the possibility of combining protection against the coronavirus and influenzas. in the same vaccine.

“The booster dose will probably be applied periodically. We made vaccines in record time due to the emergency situation and they worked, but we need more effective vaccines that have longer protection”, he explains.

Infectologist Melissa Medeiros, from Hospital São José (HSJ), reinforces that, in the current perspective, the researchers detected that the immunity provided by the vaccine it’s not so lasting as expected.

“We thought that vaccination with at least two doses could give us protection for a year and a half, but the antibodies start to drop after six months”, he points out.

How long is the person with 3 doses protected?

It is not yet possible to say for sure. According to the Ministry of Health, several countries have recommended different intervals for the booster dose based on the epidemiological situation, availability of vaccines and emergence of new variants of concern, such as Ômicron.

In general, there are intervals between 3 and 6 months recommended by countries:

United States and Canada – 6 months

Australia and Israel – 5 months

England – 3 months

In Brazil, in December 2021, the Ministry of Health started to recommend reducing the booster interval from five to four months after D2 and, in some cases, D3.

The decision considers the “reduction of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines and consequently a greater risk of illness, absenteeism and complications of the disease”.

Is there already a fourth dose of the vaccine?

Yes. Outside the country, Chile and Israel have already started this process. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health authorized the application of a fourth dose after 4 months of application of the third, for immunosuppressed individuals over 18 years of age, such as those undergoing hemodialysis, living with HIV or undergoing cancer chemotherapy.

Some municipalities are already organizing for the application in January this year, since D3 began to be used in September 2021, in the elderly and immunosuppressed.

However, still there is no forecast to apply the fourth dose in the general population.

Will it be necessary to restart the vaccination schedule?

“Probably”, replies infectious disease specialist Melissa Medeiros. This because there is no equal vaccination between countries. While developed nations have high rates, there are countries in Africa with less than 30% vaccine coverage, “which allows us to have a greater number of variants emerging”.

“As long as we don’t contain the pandemic completely, we will probably need vaccine boosters. We had this (reinforcement) after six months and we don’t know if the 3rd dose will be enough”, he thinks.

Can those who receive the booster dose relax in the use of masks?

The doctor Paulo Magalhães explains that the vaccine gives a feeling of comfort and protection, and human beings in general tend to relax in care. However, he reinforces, immunizers do not prevent the transmission of the disease, they only minimize more severe cases or deaths.

“It is time for us to continue to maintain the measures of washing our hands, using masks, distancing and trying to be very rational in our festivities”, completes infectious disease specialist Melissa Medeiros.