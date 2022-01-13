Vaccination is a prerequisite to participate in the reality show

Globo confirmed that participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) must be vaccinated, not only against covid, but with all immunizers in the vaccination calendar. According to the broadcaster, the participants are isolated and accompanied by a medical team.

Splash found that one of the reasons why TV Globo is still holding information about which names will be in the most watched house in Brazil is the “outbreak” of covid. A short time later, the network confirmed that three people from the cast tested positive for the disease. The participants, who would be from the Pipoca group, are isolated.

“And, even though they are eager to start living in the most guarded house in Brazil, they will remain so until it is safe to leave isolation. When they are released by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game” , says the text sent by Globo.

There is still no information about members of the “Camarote” with positive tests for covid-19.

The broadcaster also says that the program continues without the presence of an audience and family and friends on elimination days, in addition to rigorous hygiene of any product that enters the house, monitoring of all people who have access – already extremely restricted – not only to the house. , as well as the program’s workplaces, reduced teams, mandatory use of a mask, recurring tests and maintenance of the already conventional 24-hour medical follow-up for BBB participants.

Did the release date change?

Patricia Poeta apologizes for ‘escape’ day from the BBB list; date will be announced today Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Patrícia Poeta recanted today at “Encontro” (TV Globo) for having stated that the official list of participants of “BBB 22” would come out tomorrow on TV Globo’s schedule.

The presenter corrected herself and said that the broadcaster will announce today the date on which the list will be officially released. That is, we will only know today when the names will be released to the public.