Vaccine for children: Ministry of Health discloses forecast in which doses of Pfizer will reach the states; see | Health

The flight with the first batch of vaccines arrived at Viracopos airport, in Campinas, at dawn this Thursday (13). With the exception of São Paulo, where transport will be by land, all other states in the country, plus the Federal District, will receive doses by plane.

On December 5, the federal government released the rules for vaccination: it will take place in descending order of age (from the oldest to the youngest children), with priority for those with comorbidity or permanent disability and for quilombola and indigenous children; without the need for written authorization, provided that the father, mother or guardian accompanies the child at the time of vaccination; with an interval of eight weeks – a period longer than that provided for in the package insert, of three weeks.