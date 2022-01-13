Vaccine saves Globo from the worst, and broadcaster plans to normalize soap operas by March

The large number of vaccinated people in Rio de Janeiro and throughout Brazil saved not only lives, but also the planning of Globo for his novels and productions. Even with the burst of cases in the cast and employees, practically all of them feel only mild symptoms for Covid-19 and its omicron variant, which gave the network the security to maintain premieres of new plots.

The next six o’clock soap opera, Além da Illusion will air its first chapter on February 7, and Pantanal, a future nine o’clock plot, begins on March 14. The recordings of Cara & Coragem, the soap opera that will replace Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!, begin next week, as initially planned. No dates have been changed because of the virus.

According to the TV news, all cases are monitored. No Globo contractor had serious symptoms of Covid-19. The biggest complaints came from those who caught the H2N3 flu, which is also in outbreak in Brazil. But because the infection time is shorter, everyone went (or will go back) to work quickly.

Globo believes that this period of sick employees should lose strength, if omnin trends follow what has occurred elsewhere , in the next month. With this, an accelerated rhythm can be printed again in the recordings of their soap operas, especially from the second half of February, with normality in times of a pandemic returning in March.

Even with the outbreak, at no time did Globo consider returning with reruns. Recording protocols are pretty strict and, commercially speaking, resuming replays would not do the company any good.

As informed the TV news Last Tuesday (11th), due to the outbreak of flu-like diseases, Globo issued a new internal guideline in which it reduced all production at the station until the 31st. The same goes for entertainment productions, such as The Voice+ .

The Masked Singer Brasil, which is recorded outside Globo, and BBB22 continue with normal production. Daily productions, such as Encontro and É de Casa, tightened the protocol. Only those who are vaccinated and take a test before entering Globo Studios are released. This also goes for guests from the audience.

In the last two weeks, more than 140 people tested positive within Globo. All are vaccinated against Covid-19, as the leading network has implemented mandatory immunization for its contractors. Anyone who refused would be fired.

At BBB22, three participants caught Covid-19 and will enter the reality show after it starts. A different dynamic for its introduction in the game will be made – without harming the progress of the program, assures Globo.