Vasco closes two-year contract with Matheus Barbosa, the club’s 11th reinforcement for 2022 | vasco

Vasco closed the hiring of Matheus Barbosa this Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder is the club’s 11th signing for the 2022 season.

Represented by football general manager Carlos Brazil, the club had been dealing with the player’s hiring since the beginning of the week. Matheus Barbosa belongs to Avaí, but was loaned to Atlético-GO until the end of 2022. As it had not been used much, the negotiations with the Goiás club were simple.

Unlike the signings announced so far, most of them on loan, Matheus Barbosa had his rights acquired by Vasco. The contract will last for two years (until 2024, therefore), and the Rio de Janeiro club will retain 70% of the steering wheel’s rights. The information was initially published by the newspaper “O Dia” and confirmed by the ge.

The player is expected this Friday, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, to undergo tests and introduce himself to the team.

Revealed by Grêmio, Matheus Barbosa stood out in Cuiabá, in Série B, in 2020. Then, he was hired by Cruzeiro, where he scored two goals against Vasco, in the victory of the Minas Gerais club by 2 to 1 in Mineirão, for the Série B from last year (see video below). Soon after, he hit with Atlético-GO.

