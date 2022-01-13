Vasco thrashes Joinville and goes to the 3rd phase with top scorer and 100%

Vasco prevailed again in the Copa São Paulo, thrashed Joinville 4-0 in Santana de Parnaíba (SP) and advanced to the third stage of the competition, where they will face Audax Osasco or Ska Brasil, who will face off this Thursday (13) in the afternoon. The goals were scored by Andrey, Figueiredo, Julião and Pimentel.

Coach Igor Guerra’s team continues with 100% success in Copinha, the best attack with 23 goals and Figueiredo is the isolated top scorer of the tournament, now with seven goals. In addition, Cruzmaltino reached 20 unbeaten games in the competition. The sequence comes from 2019, in the runner-up campaign (lost the final on penalties after a tie in regulation time).

Vasco played again at the Municipal stadium of Santana de Parnaíba (SP) – as he had done throughout the group stage – for having finished as leader of Group 24. In today’s match, Meninos da Colina dominated the 90 minutes and, in the first half, they lined up missed chances. There were three balls on the post and two more opportunities in front of the goal.

The score was only opened in the 44th minute of the opening stage, when Vinícius made a beautiful move on the right back line and crossed low behind, finding the talented midfielder Andrey, who propped up with category to the back of the net.

The second came in the 14th minute of the second half, when JP Galvão made a great launch and found the top scorer Figueiredo, who gave a subtle touch, enough to take the goalkeeper of Joinville and expand.

After 2-0 and with control of the game, coach Igor Guerra started to spare some of his main athletes and made substitutions, sacking Figueiredo, Vinícius, Marcos Dias, Andrey, Marlon Gomes and JP Galvão. One of those who entered was the fast and skillful striker Juan Batata, who made a beautiful move on the back line, crossed and found the left side Julião, who arrived shooting to make it 3-0 at 34.

In the end, defender Eric Pimentel – son of the former Vasco side – took a chance on the attack and, from the midfielder, experienced a kick. The ball bounced off the synthetic turf and made a mistake with Joinville’s goalkeeper, making it 4-0. After the match, he was moved to dedicate the goal to his mother Elaine, who passed away last year.

“The goal was for my mother, who passed away last year. She always told me that my dream God will fulfill in my life. I want to thank her for her prayers. Everything she did for me, today I can put it into practice”, declared the defender to sportv, then giving her a direct message:

“I know from heaven that you are watching me. Thank you for everything, I love you!”.

The date of Vasco’s departure for the third phase of the São Paulo Cup has not yet been defined by the event’s organizers.