Vasco vs Joinville LIVE (2-0) | 01/13/2022

24’/2°t Alexandre arrives strong on top of JP and gets yellow

22’/2°t Figueiredo takes a free-kick from the midfielder, but gets it wrong and sends it over the goal

21’/2°t Vasco followed better after the second goal. JEC can’t react

19’/2°t Julião takes a corner on the second post and Zé Vitor appears to deflect, but the ball goes to the right

16’/2°t After an individual move on the right, Marcos Dias and Figueiredo try to finish in the area, but the JEC defense holds up this time and removes the danger after a hit

8’/2°t JP receives a long throw from the right, stretches out to avoid the ball exit and gets up in the area, but the ball passes and remains on the other side

5’/2°t After a long sequence of passes in the attack, Rhuan Rocha advances too much on the left, loses to Marlon and commits a foul in the sequence

2’/2°t All right with Vasco’s midfielder

1’/2°t Marlon Gomes is feeling after high split with Rhuan Rocha

Ball rolls again for Vasco 1-0 JEC, second phase of Copinha 2022

Elton Belz’s second change: Alexandre replaces Nicholas

Ball rolls again soon in Santana de Parnaíba

Bank of Igor Guerra: Pablo; Saulo, Marlos Santos, Victão, Cachoeira, Tavares, Juan, Rayan and Lucas Eduardo

Elton Belz’s options: João Pedro, Copetti; Victor Mateus, Alexandre, Richard, Samuel, João Gabriel and Pietro Casarin. Kauê replaced Vinícius Souza in the first half

First half ends: Vasco 1-0 Joinville, Andrey goal

46′ Willian Silva comes hard on top of Vinícius and gets yellow

45′ Referee points five minutes of added time

43′ Yellow card for Figueiredo, from Vasco

42′ Figueiredo makes a beautiful first pass and passes it to Marcos Dias, who shoots badly and sends it to the right of the goal. Vasco continues to miss opportunities

39′ Goalkeeper Pedro, from JEC, asks for assistance

39′ After a bad cut by the tricolor defense, Marlon Gomes hits anyway, Pimentel sweeps, but the ball doesn’t go in

38′ Julião takes a lateral free kick in the area, but Cayque appears again to cut

36′ Yellow card for Marquinho, from JEC, for hard arrival on top of JP

35′ Figueiredo receives inside the area and crosses looking for Marcos Dias, but Cayque heads it

34′ Vinícius receives a good pass inside the area and shoots with the first shot, but sends it without danger to Pedro

31′ Not for Vinícius Souza. He leaves for Kaue’s entrance

29′ Vinícius Souza is feeling a lot of pain and crying on the pitch. Service for him. Judge takes the opportunity to make a technical stop

28′ After a cross from the left, Caíque touches his own patrimony and hits the post! Almost goal against

25′ Vinícius Souza hits very badly and sends over Marlon Gomes

24′ Yellow card for Pimentel, who pulled Bruno on the edge of the area. Dangerous chance for JEC and first card of the game

24′ After great triangulation, Vinícius receives on the right and fills his foot, but stops at Pedro

22′ Ball rolls again in Santana de Parnaíba

21′ Attendance on the field for midfielder Júlio, from JEC

18′ Vinícius Souza advances down the left, appears at the edge of the area and shoots with a left-handed shot, over Cadu’s goal

17′ JP crosses hard from the right, ball hits two forwards and goes out through the back line

15′ Nicholas gets a free-kick for JEC in the attacking court. Tricolor tries to relieve pressure from Vasco

12′ Julião crosses hard from the left and Marlon Gomes deflects it, but the ball passes to the left of the goal

11′ One of the stadium’s irrigation hoses was connected in the middle of the game

8′ Figueiredo appears free in the goalkeeper’s face and fills his foot, but the ball explodes on the crossbar! What a chance for Vasco

7′ Julião takes a corner in the area, Marlon Gomes stretches his foot and hits the crossbar of JEC! Cruzmaltino presses

6′ Marcos Dias makes an individual move on the left, kicks with a deflection and the ball passes close to Pedro’s goal

6′ Before the start of the game, coach Elton Belz, from JEC, commented that the team could not recognize the synthetic turf of the municipal stadium of Santana de Parnaíba and that he hoped that this would not be a decisive factor for the match. Vasco has been playing in this stadium since the first phase

5′ Cruzmalrino starts with an aggressive stance and rounds the tricolor area

3′ Vinícius crosses from the right, the ball bounces inside the area and is in the hands of Pedro

1′ JP gets the upper right and kicks hard, but is blocked by Rhuan Rocha

1′ In the first move of the match, Marquinho recovers the ball at the entrance of the area, but slips and loses the chance to JEC

Ball rolling for Vasco x Joinville, second phase of Copinha 2022

A minute of silence in honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil

National anthem being played in Santana de Parnaíba

the attacker William, of JEC, is out of the match because of shoulder pain. He’s not even on the bench

Giovanni Domenico Canneto Venturini officiates the game, assisted by Fabricio Porfírio de Moura and Vinicius Santana da Silva

São Paulo Junior Football Cup 2022 – second phase

Location: Municipal stadium of Santana de Parnaíba (São Paulo)

Time: 11 am (Brasilia time)

Where to watch: Sportv

Real time: VAVEL Brazil