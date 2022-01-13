Vasco vs Joinville LIVE (2-0) | 01/13/2022

12:283 minutes ago

painted card

24’/2°t Alexandre arrives strong on top of JP and gets yellow

12:283 minutes ago

Changes in Vasco

12:274 minutes ago

Far

22’/2°t Figueiredo takes a free-kick from the midfielder, but gets it wrong and sends it over the goal

12:265 minutes ago

Panorama

21’/2°t Vasco followed better after the second goal. JEC can’t react

12:247 minutes ago

Outside!

19’/2°t Julião takes a corner on the second post and Zé Vitor appears to deflect, but the ball goes to the right

12:2110 minutes ago

What a mess

16’/2°t After an individual move on the right, Marcos Dias and Figueiredo try to finish in the area, but the JEC defense holds up this time and removes the danger after a hit

12:1912 minutes ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO! FIGUEIREDO! 💢

12:16 15 minutes ago

JEC changes

12:14 18 minutes ago

Worked hard

8’/2°t JP receives a long throw from the right, stretches out to avoid the ball exit and gets up in the area, but the ball passes and remains on the other side

12:10 21 minutes ago

lack of attack

5’/2°t After a long sequence of passes in the attack, Rhuan Rocha advances too much on the left, loses to Marlon and commits a foul in the sequence

12:07 25 minutes ago

match restarts

2’/2°t All right with Vasco’s midfielder

12:06 26 minutes ago

Game already stopped

1’/2°t Marlon Gomes is feeling after high split with Rhuan Rocha

12:05 27 minutes ago

SECOND TIME STARTS!

Ball rolls again for Vasco 1-0 JEC, second phase of Copinha 2022

12:04 27 minutes ago

Change in JEC

Elton Belz’s second change: Alexandre replaces Nicholas

12:04 28 minutes ago

back teams

Ball rolls again soon in Santana de Parnaíba

12:01 30 minutes ago

Vasco’s goal! 💢

11:59 32 minutes ago

Vasco’s reservations

Bank of Igor Guerra: Pablo; Saulo, Marlos Santos, Victão, Cachoeira, Tavares, Juan, Rayan and Lucas Eduardo

11:59 33 minutes ago

JEC reservations

Elton Belz’s options: João Pedro, Copetti; Victor Mateus, Alexandre, Richard, Samuel, João Gabriel and Pietro Casarin. Kauê replaced Vinícius Souza in the first half

11:54 37 minutes ago

Games in progress

11:51 41 minutes ago

INTERVAL!

First half ends: Vasco 1-0 Joinville, Andrey goal

11:47 44 minutes ago

painted card

46′ Willian Silva comes hard on top of Vinícius and gets yellow

11:47 an hour ago

Let’s go to 50′

45′ Referee points five minutes of added time

11:46 an hour ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO! ANDREY! 💢

11:44 an hour ago

painted card

43′ Yellow card for Figueiredo, from Vasco

11:43 an hour ago

Another missed chance!!

42′ Figueiredo makes a beautiful first pass and passes it to Marcos Dias, who shoots badly and sends it to the right of the goal. Vasco continues to miss opportunities

11:40 an hour ago

one more stoppage

39′ Goalkeeper Pedro, from JEC, asks for assistance

11:40 an hour ago

Almost!!!!

39′ After a bad cut by the tricolor defense, Marlon Gomes hits anyway, Pimentel sweeps, but the ball doesn’t go in

11:39 an hour ago

Always him

38′ Julião takes a lateral free kick in the area, but Cayque appears again to cut

11:37 an hour ago

painted card

36′ Yellow card for Marquinho, from JEC, for hard arrival on top of JP

11:36 an hour ago

take the back

35′ Figueiredo receives inside the area and crosses looking for Marcos Dias, but Cayque heads it

11:35 an hour ago

got it wrong

34′ Vinícius receives a good pass inside the area and shoots with the first shot, but sends it without danger to Pedro

11:32 an hour ago

Change in JEC

31′ Not for Vinícius Souza. He leaves for Kaue’s entrance

11:30 an hour ago

game stopped

29′ Vinícius Souza is feeling a lot of pain and crying on the pitch. Service for him. Judge takes the opportunity to make a technical stop

11:29 an hour ago

One more on the beam!

28′ After a cross from the left, Caíque touches his own patrimony and hits the post! Almost goal against

11:26 an hour ago

in the middle of the barrier

25′ Vinícius Souza hits very badly and sends over Marlon Gomes

11:26 an hour ago

painted card

24′ Yellow card for Pimentel, who pulled Bruno on the edge of the area. Dangerous chance for JEC and first card of the game

11:25 an hour ago

Catch the goalie!

24′ After great triangulation, Vinícius receives on the right and fills his foot, but stops at Pedro

11:24 an hour ago

restarted

22′ Ball rolls again in Santana de Parnaíba

11:22 an hour ago

game stopped

21′ Attendance on the field for midfielder Júlio, from JEC

11:20 an hour ago

about the goal

18′ Vinícius Souza advances down the left, appears at the edge of the area and shoots with a left-handed shot, over Cadu’s goal

11:19 an hour ago

a lot of strength

17′ JP crosses hard from the right, ball hits two forwards and goes out through the back line

11:17 an hour ago

JEC breathes

15′ Nicholas gets a free-kick for JEC in the attacking court. Tricolor tries to relieve pressure from Vasco

11:14 an hour ago

One more chance

12′ Julião crosses hard from the left and Marlon Gomes deflects it, but the ball passes to the left of the goal

11:14 an hour ago

At the wrong time 💦

11′ One of the stadium’s irrigation hoses was connected in the middle of the game

11:09 an hour ago

Lost!!!!!!

8′ Figueiredo appears free in the goalkeeper’s face and fills his foot, but the ball explodes on the crossbar! What a chance for Vasco

11:08 an hour ago

On the beam!!!!

7′ Julião takes a corner in the area, Marlon Gomes stretches his foot and hits the crossbar of JEC! Cruzmaltino presses

11:07 an hour ago

What a danger!

6′ Marcos Dias makes an individual move on the left, kicks with a deflection and the ball passes close to Pedro’s goal

11:07 an hour ago

synthetic lawn

6′ Before the start of the game, coach Elton Belz, from JEC, commented that the team could not recognize the synthetic turf of the municipal stadium of Santana de Parnaíba and that he hoped that this would not be a decisive factor for the match. Vasco has been playing in this stadium since the first phase

11:06 an hour ago

Vasco on top

5′ Cruzmalrino starts with an aggressive stance and rounds the tricolor area

11:04 an hour ago

catch the goalkeeper

3′ Vinícius crosses from the right, the ball bounces inside the area and is in the hands of Pedro

11:02 an hour ago

locked

1′ JP gets the upper right and kicks hard, but is blocked by Rhuan Rocha

11:02 an hour ago

Scare!

1′ In the first move of the match, Marquinho recovers the ball at the entrance of the area, but slips and loses the chance to JEC

11:01 2 hours ago

STARTED!

Ball rolling for Vasco x Joinville, second phase of Copinha 2022

11:00 2 hours ago

Homage

A minute of silence in honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil

10:57 2 hours ago

uniforms

10:55 2 hours ago

🇧🇷🇧🇷

National anthem being played in Santana de Parnaíba

10:50 2 hours ago

Best offense vs best defense

10:45 2 hours ago

Gunner and captain

10:40 2 hours ago

Teams in the Tunnel

10:35 2 hours ago

Embezzlement in JEC

the attacker William, of JEC, is out of the match because of shoulder pain. He’s not even on the bench

10:30 2 hours ago

support in training

10:25 2 hours ago

games of the day

10:20 2 hours ago

Curiosity

10:15 2 hours ago

Arbitration Vasco x Joinville

Giovanni Domenico Canneto Venturini officiates the game, assisted by Fabricio Porfírio de Moura and Vinicius Santana da Silva

10:10 2 hours ago

JEC climbed!

10:05 2 hours ago

Vasco climbed!

10:00 3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Vasco vs Joinville LIVE on TV and in real time?

São Paulo Junior Football Cup 2022 – second phase
Location: Municipal stadium of Santana de Parnaíba (São Paulo)
Time: 11 am (Brasilia time)
Where to watch: Sportv
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

09:55 3 hours ago

When is the Vasco vs Joinville game and how to follow LIVE?

09:45 3 hours ago

best campaigns

09:403 hours ago

Possible lineup of JEC

THE Joinville, from the technician Elton Belz, should start the game against Vasco with: Pedro; Rhuan, Victor, Cayque, Richard; Júlio, William Silva, Marquinho; Nicholas, Guilherme, Vinicius Souza

09:353 hours ago

Vasco’s probable lineup

09:303 hours ago

Crossings

09:25 3 hours ago

JEC Campaign

09:20 3 hours ago

Vasco’s Campaign

09:15 3 hours ago

Welcome!

