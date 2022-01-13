Vasco vs Joinville LIVE (2-0) | 01/13/2022

painted card
24’/2°t Alexandre arrives strong on top of JP and gets yellow
Changes in Vasco
Far
22’/2°t Figueiredo takes a free-kick from the midfielder, but gets it wrong and sends it over the goal
Panorama
21’/2°t Vasco followed better after the second goal. JEC can’t react
Outside!
19’/2°t Julião takes a corner on the second post and Zé Vitor appears to deflect, but the ball goes to the right
What a mess
16’/2°t After an individual move on the right, Marcos Dias and Figueiredo try to finish in the area, but the JEC defense holds up this time and removes the danger after a hit
GOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO! FIGUEIREDO! 💢
JEC changes
Worked hard
8’/2°t JP receives a long throw from the right, stretches out to avoid the ball exit and gets up in the area, but the ball passes and remains on the other side
lack of attack
5’/2°t After a long sequence of passes in the attack, Rhuan Rocha advances too much on the left, loses to Marlon and commits a foul in the sequence
match restarts
2’/2°t All right with Vasco’s midfielder
Game already stopped
1’/2°t Marlon Gomes is feeling after high split with Rhuan Rocha
SECOND TIME STARTS!
Ball rolls again for Vasco 1-0 JEC, second phase of Copinha 2022
Change in JEC
Elton Belz’s second change: Alexandre replaces Nicholas
back teams
Ball rolls again soon in Santana de Parnaíba
Vasco’s goal! 💢
Vasco’s reservations
Bank of Igor Guerra: Pablo; Saulo, Marlos Santos, Victão, Cachoeira, Tavares, Juan, Rayan and Lucas Eduardo
JEC reservations
Elton Belz’s options: João Pedro, Copetti; Victor Mateus, Alexandre, Richard, Samuel, João Gabriel and Pietro Casarin. Kauê replaced Vinícius Souza in the first half
Games in progress
INTERVAL!
First half ends: Vasco 1-0 Joinville, Andrey goal
painted card
46′ Willian Silva comes hard on top of Vinícius and gets yellow
Let’s go to 50′
45′ Referee points five minutes of added time
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO VASCO! ANDREY! 💢
painted card
43′ Yellow card for Figueiredo, from Vasco
Another missed chance!!
42′ Figueiredo makes a beautiful first pass and passes it to Marcos Dias, who shoots badly and sends it to the right of the goal. Vasco continues to miss opportunities
one more stoppage
39′ Goalkeeper Pedro, from JEC, asks for assistance
Almost!!!!
39′ After a bad cut by the tricolor defense, Marlon Gomes hits anyway, Pimentel sweeps, but the ball doesn’t go in
Always him
38′ Julião takes a lateral free kick in the area, but Cayque appears again to cut
painted card
36′ Yellow card for Marquinho, from JEC, for hard arrival on top of JP
take the back
35′ Figueiredo receives inside the area and crosses looking for Marcos Dias, but Cayque heads it
got it wrong
34′ Vinícius receives a good pass inside the area and shoots with the first shot, but sends it without danger to Pedro
Change in JEC
31′ Not for Vinícius Souza. He leaves for Kaue’s entrance
game stopped
29′ Vinícius Souza is feeling a lot of pain and crying on the pitch. Service for him. Judge takes the opportunity to make a technical stop
One more on the beam!
28′ After a cross from the left, Caíque touches his own patrimony and hits the post! Almost goal against
in the middle of the barrier
25′ Vinícius Souza hits very badly and sends over Marlon Gomes
painted card
24′ Yellow card for Pimentel, who pulled Bruno on the edge of the area. Dangerous chance for JEC and first card of the game
Catch the goalie!
24′ After great triangulation, Vinícius receives on the right and fills his foot, but stops at Pedro
restarted
22′ Ball rolls again in Santana de Parnaíba
game stopped
21′ Attendance on the field for midfielder Júlio, from JEC
about the goal
18′ Vinícius Souza advances down the left, appears at the edge of the area and shoots with a left-handed shot, over Cadu’s goal
a lot of strength
17′ JP crosses hard from the right, ball hits two forwards and goes out through the back line
JEC breathes
15′ Nicholas gets a free-kick for JEC in the attacking court. Tricolor tries to relieve pressure from Vasco
One more chance
12′ Julião crosses hard from the left and Marlon Gomes deflects it, but the ball passes to the left of the goal
At the wrong time 💦
11′ One of the stadium’s irrigation hoses was connected in the middle of the game
Lost!!!!!!
8′ Figueiredo appears free in the goalkeeper’s face and fills his foot, but the ball explodes on the crossbar! What a chance for Vasco
On the beam!!!!
7′ Julião takes a corner in the area, Marlon Gomes stretches his foot and hits the crossbar of JEC! Cruzmaltino presses
What a danger!
6′ Marcos Dias makes an individual move on the left, kicks with a deflection and the ball passes close to Pedro’s goal
synthetic lawn
6′ Before the start of the game, coach Elton Belz, from JEC, commented that the team could not recognize the synthetic turf of the municipal stadium of Santana de Parnaíba and that he hoped that this would not be a decisive factor for the match. Vasco has been playing in this stadium since the first phase
Vasco on top
5′ Cruzmalrino starts with an aggressive stance and rounds the tricolor area
catch the goalkeeper
3′ Vinícius crosses from the right, the ball bounces inside the area and is in the hands of Pedro
locked
1′ JP gets the upper right and kicks hard, but is blocked by Rhuan Rocha
Scare!
1′ In the first move of the match, Marquinho recovers the ball at the entrance of the area, but slips and loses the chance to JEC
STARTED!
Ball rolling for Vasco x Joinville, second phase of Copinha 2022
Homage
A minute of silence in honor of the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil
uniforms
🇧🇷🇧🇷
National anthem being played in Santana de Parnaíba
Best offense vs best defense
Gunner and captain
Teams in the Tunnel
Embezzlement in JEC
the attacker William, of JEC, is out of the match because of shoulder pain. He’s not even on the bench
support in training
games of the day
Curiosity
Arbitration Vasco x Joinville
Giovanni Domenico Canneto Venturini officiates the game, assisted by Fabricio Porfírio de Moura and Vinicius Santana da Silva
JEC climbed!
Vasco climbed!
Where and how to watch Vasco vs Joinville LIVE on TV and in real time?
São Paulo Junior Football Cup 2022 – second phase
Location: Municipal stadium of Santana de Parnaíba (São Paulo)
Time: 11 am (Brasilia time)
Where to watch: Sportv
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
When is the Vasco vs Joinville game and how to follow LIVE?
best campaigns
Possible lineup of JEC
THE Joinville, from the technician Elton Belz, should start the game against Vasco with: Pedro; Rhuan, Victor, Cayque, Richard; Júlio, William Silva, Marquinho; Nicholas, Guilherme, Vinicius Souza