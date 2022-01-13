Via (VIIA3) acquires e-commerce logistics solutions company logtech CNT

Via (VIIA3) announced this Wednesday (12) that it has signed, through its subsidiaries, an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of logtech CNT, accelerating the offer of fulfillment and full commerce services in an agnostic way in the e-commerce. -Brazilian commerce.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

According to a statement, the operation is in line with the strategy of consolidating Via as one of the major e-commerce players in Brazil.

The acquisition of CNT has as its main strategic differential the offer of a single package of logistics solutions for e-commerce operations and should provide a rapid and consistent improvement in the level of service to customers and partners of Via’s Marketplace, especially in what concerns refers to the shopping experience and order delivery speed.

The transaction brings a dilution of logistics costs and contributes to: increase in Via’s NPS (NetPromoterScore); increase in customer value over time – LTV; and reduction in the cost of acquiring new customers–CAC.

Additionally, the acquisition of CNT expands the portfolio of services for partners in the current ecosystem, generating cross-sell opportunities agnostically to current and potential new partners or industries seeking complete e-commerce solutions.

About CNT

CNT is a logtech specialized in complete offers for e-commerce operations, multimarketplace and plug&play platforms, working in fulfillment and full commerce (whitelabel) through customized solutions and based on proprietary technologies.

CNT has extensive experience in the sector, with a track record of 11 years in the fulfillment operation and 4 years in the fullcommerce operation. It has two distribution centers strategically located in Barueri/SP and Serra/ES. Its customer base has a diversified portfolio of renowned brands such as Café Pilão, Goodyear, Gradiente, Santa Lolla and Kraft Heinz. Its churn is 5% and the retention rate is 92%, data that confirm the added value of the solutions and services offered by CNT.

“We see the acquisition as positive, as it strengthens the construction of Via’s multiplatform logistics solution, a differential in relation to its main competitors. In addition, the transaction provides synergy gains, mainly in the dilution of storage costs and last-mile deliveries, and marks Via’s entry into the full-commerce front, expanding its addressable market”, highlights XP.

However, it maintains a neutral recommendation and a target price of R$10 per share, as it sees an aggressive competitive environment in the e-commerce segment and a challenging macroeconomic scenario for 2022.

Itaú BBA, which has the recommendation for the asset under review, highlights that, despite the apparently small size of this transaction, it sees it as an important part of the strategy to consolidate Via as one of the major e-commerce players in Brazil.

