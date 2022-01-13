Victor Igoh, ex-fiancé of Sthe Matos, is living a new romance; know with whom

Despite not taking the affair publicly yet, Victor Igoh, Sthe’s ex-fiancé, is loving it.

Although Sthe Matos ruled out living a new romance, Victor Igoh did the opposite and is already circulating with a new affair. The ex-fiancé of the Bahian influencer has been constantly seen at events in Salvador, with Perlla Cássia. According to information released by the profile @eubabadeira on Instagram, although they have not yet publicly assumed the relationship, they do not hide it from close friends that they are together.

Perlla is a nutrition student and former dancer of the band Aviões do Forró. Despite being a native of Fortaleza, columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em Off, revealed that she is on vacation and enjoying a few days in the capital of Bahia, including staying at the tattoo artist’s house.

Last month, Victor was exposed and heavily criticized by Bahia influencers Tássia Brasil and Tiago Tavares. The former dancer even said that the boy was the “back of life” of Sthe Matos, with whom she ended her engagement when she was still confined in ‘A Fazenda’, because of her proximity to Dynho Alves.

Before that, the businessman also had his name involved in another controversy after prints were released of what would be a conversation between him and an alleged lover. In the publications, he was accused of betraying the influencer even before she participated in the reality.