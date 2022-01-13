Viih Tube goes tanning with a ribbon bikini and something becomes controversial

Always very present in her social networks, the youtuber and ex-BBB HIV Tube showed to his millions of fans on Instagram that he decided to get a tanning bed. Through stories, she shared some photos in which shows that she wore a ribbon bikini to undergo the process, but one detail ended up calling attention and did not please.

On Twitter, the images shared by the blonde began to go viral and there were many criticisms. For some people, she went overboard with the procedure and the tanning color was much darker than her skin. “And Viih Tube, who had a tan and got a skin cancer as a gift”, fired an internet user. “Viih Tube wanting to get attention one more time but this time it didn’t happen, mockery”, detonated another. “Viih Tube, tell us if the tanning is only with a blowtorch or if there are other methods?”, asked a third.

Viih Tube and the BBB 22

Viih Tube, of course, will not return to the most watched house in Brazil at BBB 22. The famous, however, was asked if she knows about anyone who will be in the cast of the new season. She said she has a hunch and even knows one of the new brothers.

“I have. There are people I know, but the coolest thing is the mystery, people, and talking about it can harm those who are pre-confined there at the moment. passing the nervous that I went through and still running the risk of going through that for nothing and being eliminated KKKK hold on, the cast is already out! Because I can only remember the desperation that is pre-confinement, seriously”, commented the influencer.

Plans for 2022

At another point, the youtuber was asked about what her plans are for the year that has just begun. She explains that she’s already thinking about several things, but her main goal is to avoid charging herself too much and not being so strict with herself.

“I have a lot of projects to get off the paper! But being very honest, my focus this year is to be able to not charge myself so much, not judge myself if something goes wrong, and be less heavy with myself! Just do everything I want, without fear, be light and happy! Because every year I come in with a list of goals, charging me so much, that I don’t even see the year go by and I don’t like myself”, concluded the blonde.

