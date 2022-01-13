Vini Jr. shines and Real Madrid goes to the final of the Supercopa de España after beating Barcelona in extra time

Real Madrid are in the final of Spanish Supercup. This Wednesday, the merengue club beat the great rival Barcelona at the Rei Fahd Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by 3-2, in the extra time, and guaranteed the place in the decision. Vini Jr., Benzema and Valverde scored the goals of the team from the capital. Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati did it for the Catalans.

One of the best players in the world this season, Vini Jr. left his mark once again with the merengue shirt. In the 25th minute, Benzema stole the ball from Busquets in the middle and it stayed with Modric, who returned it first to shirt 9. The Frenchman handed it to the Brazilian striker, who invaded the area and hit left-handed with extreme category to open the scoring.

Barcelona didn’t get discouraged with the goal conceded and went on top of Real Madrid. At 42 minutes, Dembélé received the ball on the left, faced Carvajal’s marking and crossed to the middle of the area. Éder Militão tried to cut, the ball hit Luuk de Jong and died in the back of Courtois’ net.

Big name for Real Madrid, striker Benzema once again left his mark. In the second half, shirt 9 hit the post around the 25th minute, but less than five minutes later he had another chance. After a rebound by Ter Stegen, Carvajal crossed to the middle and the Frenchman deflected it at first.

Coming back from injury after more than two months without entering the field, striker Ansu Fati entered the field in the second half and showed why he has a star. At 38, Jordi Alba took a free-kick in the area and shirt 10 appeared alone to deflect his head into the back of the net.

In extra time, the game was open, with chances for both sides, and Real Madrid showed why they are lethal on counterattacks. At nine minutes, Casemiro started in the middle, handed it to Rodrygo on the right and the Brazilian played for Vini Jr. in the middle. The ex-Flamengo, with a beautiful light-cut, let the ball pass to the Uruguayan Valverde, who dominated and hit the corner.

Qualified for the final of the Supercopa de España, Real Madrid awaits the winner of the other semi-final, which takes place this Thursday, between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. The final will take place next Sunday.