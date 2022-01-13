Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo shine, Real Madrid beats Barcelona in extra time and goes to the Supercup final

In a historic classic in the Spanish Supercup, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo shine for Real Madrid to win 3-2 and advance to the final

For the first time officially outside Spain, barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other this Wednesday (12), in Saudi Arabia, for the semifinal of the Supercopa de España. With the brilliance of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, the Merengues won 3-2 and qualified for the final.

The opening minutes saw better chances for Real Madrid. Betting on the counterattack, the team activated on more than one occasion the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. In the 24th minute, shirt 20 received on the tip and hit the cross to open the score.

From there, Barcelona managed to have more control of the actions in the first half, with Dembélé being the man in the greatest danger. In the final minutes, the Frenchman received on the left and crossed low. Luuk De Jong dodged a shin awkwardly and the ball ended up in Courtois’ net.

In the second stage, the match cooled in number of chances. At 23, however, Benzema managed to recover the ball that seemed lost and put it on the post, putting Ter Stegen in danger.

Shortly after, the French did not forgive. On the rebound of a beautiful defense by Ter Stegen, Carvajal crossed to the area, and the number 9 only had the trouble of deflecting to get his team in front again.

But the game would be drawn again. Almost in the 40th minute, Alba crossed in the area, Ansu Fati climbed higher than the merengue defense and headed in to equalize at 2-2.

In extra time, Real found Barça’s defense dismantled, Casemiro rolled to Rodrygo, who crossed to the middle. Valverde dominated and shot in the corner.

Championship status

Now, the team awaits the winner of the duel between Madrid’s athletic, current champion of LaLiga, and Athletic Bilbao, vice champion of King’s Cup last, which will take place this Thursday (13).

On one side Vini Jr…

On the merengue side, the most popular name was the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. The youngster created most of the chances of danger that the team had, in addition to opening the scoring with a beautiful goal.

From the other Dembele

Managing to have a sequence on the field, the Frenchman was a Blaugrana highlight. Assisted in the first-half tie for the match.

Biggest winners outside the final

Team with the most titles in the history of the Supercup, with 13 victories, Barcelona will be one more year without the conquest. The last title won by the Blaugranas in the competition was in 2018.

Datasheet

Barcelona 2 x 3 Real Madrid

GOALS: Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati (BAR); Vini Jr, Benzema and Valverde (RMA)

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves (Nico González), Araújo, Piqué and Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong (Pedri) and Gavi (Memphis); Dembélé, Luuk de Jong (Ansu Fati) and Ferrán Torres (Ezzalzouli (Jutgla)). Coach: Xavi Hernandez

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal (Vázquez), Militão, Nacho and Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos and Modric (Valverde); Asensio (Rodrygo), Benzema and Vini Jr (Camavinga). Coach: Carlo Ancelotti