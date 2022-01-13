Vitamins: the danger of overdose

Bernardo Herradon

The Conversation *

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A lack of vitamins causes health problems, but too much can also be harmful.

Vitamins are natural substances that humans cannot synthesize, that is, they need to ingest from external sources.

Humans need 13 vitamins. First come the nine water-soluble vitamins, which include vitamin C and the B-complex (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12). Then come the four fat-soluble (water-insoluble) vitamins, which are vitamins A, E, K, and D.

A balanced diet provides us with the necessary amounts of vitamins, as they are present in a wide variety of foods, especially of plant origin.

An important exception is vitamin B12, present in foods of animal origin. For this reason, vegan diets should be supplemented by this vitamin in the form of a nutritional supplement.

A lack of vitamins (known as hypovitaminosis) causes many diseases. But pathologies associated with hypovitaminosis are rare, since the daily requirement for vitamins is minimal (from micrograms to milligrams).

First diseases due to lack of vitamins

Credit, Wikimedia Commons photo caption, French navigator Jacques Cartier, in portrait by Theophile Hamel

The first disease discovered to be dependent on nutritional factors was scurvy. The French navigator Jacques Cartier described the disease among the natives of Canada and part of his crew.

Later, the Scottish physician James Lind published a treatise on scurvy and indicated the use of lemon juice for its treatment. Currently, we know that this pathology is due to a deficiency of vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid (which means “antiscurvy”) – and therefore this treatment was recommended.

Since then, the study of vitamins and their role in preventing certain diseases has perhaps been the greatest milestone in the history of biomedical research on nutrition.

In addition to scurvy, there are other diseases directly related to the lack of vitamins. Some are beriberi (vitamin B1), pellagra (B3), anemia (B9 or B12, independently), xerophthalmia (vitamin A, causing blindness), and childhood rickets or osteomalacia in adults (both associated with vitamin D deficiency).

It is possible to overdose on vitamins

Due to its characteristics as a natural substance and the known beneficial effect on health, many people are indiscriminately ingesting large amounts of vitamins and vitamin complexes without a prescription. This practice is not without risk.

On the one hand, vitamins are chemical compounds with great biological activity that play different roles in our body. It is well known that active substances exert their action at a certain concentration and what may be beneficial in physiological concentration may be toxic in greater quantity.

Some reasons why a beneficial compound can become toxic when used in excess are:

the amount of unused bioactive ingredient can accumulate in certain tissues – lipophilic substances, for example, accumulate in adipose tissue and the liver, while hydrophilic substances are stored in organs such as the kidneys and liver – with harmful effects on long term.

It is also possible (without excluding the possibility of accumulation in the body) that excess bioactive compound is metabolized into toxic substances. This is especially important for substances that accumulate in the liver, which is our body’s “chemical industry”.

Excess bioactive compound can interact with other substances present in our body. It is well known that some vitamins interact with pharmaceuticals, reducing their activity, which can be harmful to health.

For these reasons, bioactive substances should always be consumed in the indicated doses, based on scientific methods.

Vitamin A and the peculiar case of the supposed vitamin D

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The sun is important for having good levels of vitamin D

Few side effects of water-soluble vitamins are generally known, as they are relatively easily eliminated, even in the case of hypervitaminosis (excessive level of vitamins), with a few exceptions. Excess fat-soluble vitamins are increasingly producing serious harmful effects. These are vitamins A, E, K and D, which we will examine in detail below.

Vitamin A is present in numerous fruits and vegetables. Keeping a balanced diet, its supplementation is not necessary. From a physiological point of view, its main function is in the vision process. It is also known to be an immune system stimulant.

Vitamin A deficiency is often caused by chronic conditions that affect its absorption. It is manifested in symptoms related to vision problems and an increased frequency of infections of the skin, respiratory tract and mucous membranes.

But excessive consumption of vitamin A has also been linked to certain ailments and symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, nystagmus (involuntary and uncontrollable eye movement), peeling skin, enlarged lymph nodes and various bone problems.

Vitamin D is actually not a vitamin, but a hormone. We consume vitamin D precursors in food, which are transformed into the hormone through photochemical reactions. For this reason, it is necessary to sunbathe to have good levels of vitamin D.

Nowadays, it is common to find in blood tests that a person’s vitamin D level is below standard. This deficiency can be caused by two factors.

One is inadequate exposure to sunlight. The other is the tendency to reduce (either with medication or diet) the level of cholesterol, which is a precursor of vitamin D in the body.

Vitamin D deficiency has serious consequences for our health, causing rickets in children and osteomalacia (softening of the bones) in adults. And dietary supplements of vitamin D do not usually reduce this deficit, perhaps due to ineffective absorption or, more often, the poor quality of over-the-counter preparations.

In some situations – such as pregnancy, lactation and in people with problems in the metabolic process of vitamin D -, there is a greater need for vitamin D. In these cases, it is always necessary to follow the doctor’s advice. It must be remembered that it is a hormone and that imbalances in the endocrine system have serious consequences for health.

There are recent publications that have analyzed intoxications caused by hypervitaminosis D, which has been growing at an alarming rate for more than a decade. Excess vitamin D has been found to cause a high concentration of calcium ions in the plasma, causing excitation of the central, autonomic and somatic nervous systems. It has also been linked to cognitive delays.

Other symptoms caused by excessive doses of vitamin D are headache, fatigue, failure to thrive (which can be reversed with medical treatment), diarrhea, and failure of various organs (kidneys, lungs, heart, blood vessels, and skin).

From a biochemical and physiological point of view, hypervitaminosis can also cause irreversible effects on the production of calcitonin, which is the hormone that controls the way the body uses calcium.

Other fat-soluble vitamins – E and K

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Vitamin supplements are necessary in specific situations, but their dosage must follow medical indications.

The physiological role of vitamin E in humans has not been fully understood, but it plays an important role in blood clotting.

Its main activity is as an antioxidant agent. There are still no results from studies of the effects caused by its deficiency in humans – but, on hypervitaminosis E, studies indicate that it does not produce serious harmful effects. For this reason, vitamin E is also used as a food additive (E-306, E-307, E-308 and E-309).

Finally, overdose of vitamin K1, with respect to its toxicity, can cause mild effects, such as transient facial redness, and more severe effects, such as dyspnea, which can lead to death.

An excess of vitamin K2 can cause kernicterus (a kind of cerebral palsy in newborns), hemolytic problems in children, jaundice, lesions of the mucous membranes and liver problems. And, due to its chemical (oxidant) characteristics, vitamin K can interfere with some antioxidants.

For all these reasons, it is necessary not to take these supplements without control and, if any anomaly is observed, consult the professionals at your health center.

*Bernardo Herradón is a scientific researcher in organic chemistry and scientific communicator at the Institute of General Organic Chemistry (IQOG) of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), in Spain.

This article was originally published on the academic news site The Conversation and republished under a Creative Commons license. read here the original version (in Spanish).