Vivo starts selling Galaxy S21 FE 5G in physical and virtual stores with exclusive benefits

Samsung made official last Tuesday (11) the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in Brazil, a device that was launched after a series of rumors and comes with the proposal to win over users who do not intend to invest in one of the three other variants of this model. South Korean device line. The recent launch is available for purchase in the main Brazilian stores and can also be purchased with plans from operators such as TIM, which is offering a R$ 2,500 discount on the purchase of the phone, and more recently Vivo, which revealed the arrival of model with Exynos 2100 in its stores.

As the company pointed out, the smartphone will be available from this Wednesday (12) in its more than 1,700 physical stores throughout Brazil and through the company’s virtual store, which offers advantages such as cashback of up to 10% on the value of the product in payments made with the Vivo Itaucard credit card. The operator highlights the possibility of splitting the purchase in up to 21 installments of R$ 158 by contracting the Post-Paid Vivo Família 60 GB plan, a package that allows you to include a dependent for free and has calls, SMS, WhatsApp, Waze and Moovit without discounting the monthly allowance, as well as other exclusive benefits for the company’s customers.