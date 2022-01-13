Vladimir Brichta was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo for The More Life, the Better! · TV News

Vladimir Brichta delivers that he was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Manchester United and the Portuguese national team, to face the player Neném in How Much More Life, Better!. The actor suggested to the direction of Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera that the language of football be clipped like that of the star of the club in England.

“You have to deceive well, people have to believe. I suggested that the language of football be very clipped, as professional players do, like Cristiano Ronaldo. They show the best jump, the best move… More than a player, I have than being a circus artist: jumping in the best way, catching the ball in the most impactful way”, says Brichta, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, from the newspaper O Globo.

Agnes Brichta’s father says he had to go back to training to play the character. “There was the physical preparation too, to run after the ball. I had to be fit. I can’t say that it wasn’t a challenge”, recalls the interpreter of Neném, who tries to resume his career at América in fiction.

In the plot, the fiancé of Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) lives in the same house as his two daughters, the two ex-wives and the mother, Nedda (Elizabeth Savala). In real life, he is married to Adriana Esteves and lives with their son Vicente, Agnes, his daughter from a previous relationship, and Felipe Ricca, from the actress’ marriage to Marco Ricca.

“Here there are five of us and the couples, girlfriends of one and the other, cousins… I like a big, busy house. Every opportunity to sit at the table is the most delicious moment. We talk nonsense, we talk… I also like it when I get it. meet my parents, who are separated. The relationship is very good. With my brothers too. And it’s good to get together with friends. On the other hand, Neném’s house has a chaos that I don’t like, no”, compares the artist.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic.

The telenovela is on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

