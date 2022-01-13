Volkswagen Nivus Comfortiline is back with multimedia

Volkswagen Nivus again has a standard multimedia center (Photo: Disclosure)

The Volkswagen Nivus had lost the multimedia center of the entry version in 2021, when the item became optional in the version. Now, with the semiconductor crisis more controlled, the automaker is again offering the 6.5” central as a standard item in the version. See the details.

Volkswagen Nivus with standard multimedia center from the entry-level version

In mid-2021, when the semiconductor crisis strongly affected the automotive market, the German automaker Volkswagen, as a way out to mitigate the impacts of production, decided to offer the entry-level version of the model, the Comfortline without the 6.5” multimedia center. , which until then, was a serial item of the model. After the decision, the item became optional with a cost of less than R$ 2 thousand.

However, now in January, with production issues more controlled, the automaker decided to return with the central as a standard SUV item. Now, the Nivus Comfortline has a 6.5” multimedia center, which works together with the 8” control panel.

Volkswagen Nivus gets more expensive in 2022

Also in January, the automaker decided to update its price list of its current portfolio, making the Volkswagen Nivus more expensive. The two versions of the SUV were priced between R$110,210 and R$127,750. However, since the beginning of the year, the configurations have prices of R$ 113,850 and R$ 129,670. The most expensive version was Comfortiline, which had adjustments of R$3,640. Highline was R$1,920 more expensive.

Volkswagen Nivus versions and prices Nivus Comforline BRL 113,850 Nivus Highline BRL 129,670

The Volkswagen Nivus

The Volkswagen Nivus has the 200 TSI engine (EA1 family). With a turbocharger and direct fuel injection, this engine generates up to 128 hp of power and torque of 20.4 kgfm (200 Nm) from 2,000 rpm. The 200 TSI engine is a six-drive automatic transmission coupling (AQ250).

In numbers, the Nivus accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 10 seconds and reaches a top speed of 189 km/h on ethanol. Regarding fuel consumption, the model obtained its according to INMETRO/l (gasoline) and 7.7 kml (ethanol) in the urban cycle, while non-road data were 13.2 km/l (gasoline) and 9.4 km/l (ethanol).

In addition to the 200 TSI engine and the six-speed automatic transmission, the Nivus comes standard in all steering configurations with electric assistance, six airbags (two front, two side and two of), ramp starting aid (Hill Hold Control ), electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control (ASR), with LED display, LED camera with ‘Leaving & Home’ function and built-in DRL, rear reversing lights, multifunctional steering wheel and top tether and electric mirrors in the rear wheels on the right side, deep rear outlets for the children’s air conditioning, electric rear view mirrors on the rear wheels of the children’s playground, among other equipment.

