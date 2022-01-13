Volume of services grew 2.4% in November compared to October, well above expectations; high on annual basis is 10%

After two months of decline, the volume of services in Brazil grew 2.4% in November compared to October, according to the Monthly Service Survey (PMS) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Thursday (13). ). The October data was revised from a drop of 1.2% to a more expressive drop of 1.6%.

In comparison with November 2020, the volume of services increased 10.0%, registering the ninth positive rate in a row.

With the November result, the sector was 4.5% above the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020, but is 7.3% below the record reached in November 2014.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The data was well above expectations. The Refinitiv consensus forecast was up 0.2% month-on-month and 6.5% year-on-year.

“This recovery in November places the sector at the highest level of the last six years, equaling the level of December 2015. Of the last 18 information released, comparing the month to the previous month, 15 were positive and 3 were negative: March , due to the second wave of Covid, and September and October, due to price increases in telecommunications and airline tickets”, highlights the research manager, Rodrigo Lobo.

Four of the five activities investigated increased in the month of November, with emphasis on information and communication services (5.4%), which recovered the 2.9% loss seen in the two previous months. As a result, activity is at a level 13.7% above February 2020.

“In this activity, the information technology sector stands out, mainly in the segments of portals, content providers and internet search tools; development and licensing of software and consultancy in information technology”, emphasizes Lobo.

The information technology sector grew 10.7% from October to November, the highest rate since January 2018 (11.8%), being 47.4% above the pre-pandemic level. Lobo explains that “after the most acute period of the pandemic, starting in June 2020, the sector showed a rapid recovery, accelerating the pace of revenue growth. This positive information is largely explained by the dynamism of companies in the IT sector, which provide services to other companies.”

The second positive impact on the November index came from transport activity, which grew 1.8% and practically recovered the 1.9% loss observed between September and October. As a result, the activity is operating at a level 7.2% above February 2020. “The highlights in the transport area were passenger air transport, mail and road freight transport”, informs Lobo.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

With an increase of 2.8%, services provided to families represented the third positive impact in the month. “This is the eighth positive rate in a row, accumulating a growth of 60.4%, but still insufficient to return to the pre-pandemic level. The segment is operating at a level 11.8% below February 2020”, explained the researcher.

Other services grew 2.9% in November, recovering only a small part of the fall and 12.6% between September and October. The sector was driven by non-hazardous waste collection, contract or commission fund management, and financial investment advice.

On the other hand, with a drop of 0.3%, professional, administrative and complementary services had the fourth negative rate in a row, accumulating a loss of 3.7%.

annual basis

In comparison with November 2020, the volume of services increased by 10.0%, registering the ninth positive rate in a row, growth in four of the five activities, especially transport and information and communication services. “In this comparison, we continue with the effect of the low comparison base for the months of 2020”, highlights Lobo.

In accumulated terms, from January to November 2021, the rate was 10.9%. In 12 months, with expansion of 9.5% in November, the sector maintained the upward trend started in February 2021 (-8.6%) and reached the most intense rate of the series started in December 2012.

Regionally, 18 of the 27 federation units had expansion in the volume of services between October and November 2021. Among the places with positive rates, the most important impact came from São Paulo (4.0%), followed by Rio de Janeiro (1 .6%), Santa Catarina (3.7%) and Paraná (2.1%). On the other hand, Mato Grosso do Sul (-4.0%) registered the main retraction in regional terms.

tourist activities

The index of tourist activities grew 4.2% compared to October, the seventh consecutive positive rate, accumulating a gain of 57.5%. However, the tourism segment is still 16.2% below the level of February last year. “This index of tourist activities has a profile very similar to the profile of services provided to families, since many of the activities that make up the indicator come from this segment”, observes the researcher.

Regionally, eight of the 12 surveyed locations followed this expansion movement. The most relevant positive contribution came from São Paulo (8.0%), followed by Rio de Janeiro (2.8%), Paraná (6.3%) and Minas Gerais (2.3%). On the other hand, Pernambuco (-1.1%) and Bahia (-0.4%) had the most important negative results in the month.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

(with IBGE News Agency)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!