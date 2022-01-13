Water crisis: committee sees improvement in reservoirs and limits rules for contracting thermal plants | water crisis

The Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) decided, in a meeting this Wednesday (12), to maintain the exceptional measures that have been adopted since 2021 to reduce the effects of the water crisis.

With the level of reservoirs recovering in recent weeks, however, the authorities decided to limit the conditions for contracting thermoelectric plants – more expensive and polluting than hydroelectric plants.

From now on, only plants with a variable cost of up to R$ 1,000/MWh can be activated. The ceiling may be extended up to R$1,500/MWh in case of need, such as “forced equipment outages”.

Variable cost is the name given to the price needed to cover all the operating costs of the thermal plant. As the energy generated by thermoelectric plants is more expensive, activating this modality increases the cost of electricity bills for consumers across the country.

See the video below for more information about the rains that have improved the situation of the reservoirs in recent weeks:

Rains help raise the level of reservoirs, but do not make the electricity bill cheaper

The CMSE also decided to maintain the rule defined in December, which establishes a ceiling of 15 thousand average megawatts for the generation of thermoelectric plants, including possible imports of energy from Uruguay and Argentina.

The objective, says the CMSE in a note, is to prioritize energy optimization at lower total operating costs. Also according to the committee, the measure may be reviewed at subsequent follow-up meetings, “provided that it is duly justified”.

Improvement of reservoirs

The CMSE assessed that the level of reservoirs improved in almost all regions with the rain observed in December, with the exception of the South.

Despite the improvement, the CMSE decided to maintain the exceptional measures in view of the “intrinsic uncertainties associated with the evolution of the rainy season in 2022”.

According to the committee, the expectation is that the country’s main subsystem will arrive in June with a level higher than last year.

“The storage of the Southeast/Midwest subsystem, in June 2022, will be around 47.1%, or 18 percentage points above the level verified on June 30, 2021, considering the repetition of the critical rainfall scenario verified in rainy season of 2020/202”, says the note.