‘We broke a global record for Covid cases in the last week’, says WHO

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted this Wednesday the fact that last week the world surpassed the mark of 15 million cases of covid-19. That’s “by far the highest number of cases in a single week – and we know that’s an underestimate.”

During a virtual press conference, he said that the movement is driven by the Ômicron variant, which replaces Delta “quickly in most countries”.

In addition, the authority noted that hospitalizations around the world are advancing on the current wave, but at a slower pace compared to previous waves of the disease. Despite research that so far indicates lower mortality with the Ômicron strain, Adhanom stressed that the virus “continues to be dangerous, especially for those who are not vaccinated.” According to him, the death toll from Covid-19 has been relatively stable since October last year, at 48,000 people a week.

The lower mortality, according to Adhanom, is possibly the result of issues such as the “lower severity” of the Ômicron variant and also a more widespread immunity, from vaccines or previous infections. “But let’s be clear: although Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who have not been vaccinated,” he said.