‘We just needed to win, but we played well’

After Barcelona’s defeat in the derby against Real Madrid, Piqué praised rival Vinicius Jr, but praised the performance of his team

For the first time officially outside Spain, barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other this Wednesday (12), in Saudi Arabia, for the semifinal of the Supercopa de España. With the brilliance of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, the Merengues won 3-2 and qualified for the final.

In an interview after the match, defender Piqué praised the performance of his team, stating that the team is now closer to winning big games than before.

“I believe it was a very fun match for those who watched it. We compete very well. In the end, we didn’t qualify, it wasn’t the result we expected, but I believe that we are competing and we are closer to winning. And now it’s not long before we start to win“, he said.

“We had a match where we were looking for the game, taking a lot of risks, but I believe they took the semi-final because we were not able to return (the goals) and reach the third”, he added.

The experienced Blaugrana defender also praised the attacking trio that ended the match for Real, formed by Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

“It’s very easy to say when the match is over. I believe that, after we drew 2-2, we went to extra time, playing against players like Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius… I believe that all we needed to do was win, but now we are closer than ever”, he concluded.