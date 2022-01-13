‘We would solve everything on Tuesday’, says Leifert about the delay in the announcement of the BBBs | Television

Tiago Leifert complains about the delay in the announcement of the list of participants for the ‘BBB 22’Internet reproduction

Published 01/13/2022 10:36

São Paulo – Like all “BBB” fans, Tiago Leifert is anxious to know who the participants of the next edition are. The presenter complained about the delay for Globo to announce the name of the new brothers and sisters and talked about the change of date for the announcement.

During the “Meeting”, Patrícia Poeta said that the participants would be announced this Thursday (13). Afterwards, the journalist said she was wrong and Globo announced that the participants will be revealed next Friday (14).

“It’s not today, it changed again, right? I didn’t ask anyone anything, Boninho, Dourado, or anyone from the production. I don’t know who’s going to enter. I have no idea. It will be a surprise for me”, said Tiago Leifert.

The presenter also charged that Globo cannot postpone the date again and even joked with Tadeu Schmidt, who replaced him in the presentation of the reality show. “It has to be tomorrow. Boninho, for God’s sake. Tadeu Schmidt, I wanted to say that in my administration we solved everything on Tuesday”, he teased in a joke.

